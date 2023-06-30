Experience Expion360 Full Lineup of Premium Li-ion Batteries at Booth F21

REDMOND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Expion360 Inc. (NASDAQ:XPON), an industry leader in lithium-ion battery power storage solutions, will demonstrate its premium e360 lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries at the Overland Expo® Pacific Northwest (PNW) being held at the Deschutes Expo Center in Redmond, Oregon, July 7-9, 2023.

Expion360 to Showcase Lithium Battery Power Solutions for RVs and LEVs at the Overland Expo PNW

The premier overlanding event will showcase the ‘best and newest' overland gear from 380 exhibitors and is expected to draw thousands of overland enthusiasts and industry participants. Last year's event drew more than 16,000 attendees from around the world.

Expion360 has joined Bridgestone, GMC, Honda, Lexus, Toyota, and Four Wheel Campers as title sponsors of the event. Their sponsorship will support the more than 150 classes, slideshows, demonstrations and other activities to be hosted by more than 100 instructors and presenters.

Expion360 will demonstrate the full range of its clean energy power storage solutions along with its OEM strategic supply partners in attendance, including Imperial Outdoors, Chinook RV, Addax, Cube Series, and others.

The company will showcase its recently introduced e360 SmartTalk™ 48 Volt, 36 Ah, GC2 LiFePO4 battery which was engineered to set a new standard for powering electric golf carts and other light electric vehicles (LEVs). The integrated e360 SmartTalk Bluetooth technology enables operators to wirelessly monitor individual and multiple battery bank performance, and receive real-time status updates and alerts via the e360 SmartTalk mobile app.

Expion360 will also showcase its recently introduced AURA POWERCAP 600™, the first accessory that can transform Expion360 Li-ion batteries into a portable 600-watt powerpack.

"This premier world event presents a tremendous opportunity for us to engage with new customers and establish new distribution channels, as well as expand upon our growing family of OEM partners," stated Expion360 CEO, Brian Schaffner. "We invite everyone to visit our booth where we will be demonstrating our e360 Li-ion batteries and components as a superior solution for those looking to achieve greater power density, convenience and reliability for their energy storage needs."

Visitors to the Expion360 booth will experience first-hand the many features and benefits of e360 batteries that make them a top choice among outdoor enthusiasts and leading RV manufacturers.

Exceptional Lifespan, Weight, Power and Capacity: Premium LiFePO4 materials enable battery lifespans of 12 years-or three to four times that of most lead-acid batteries. Despite being half the weight, e360 batteries have three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles compared to standard lead-acid batteries.

Premium LiFePO4 materials enable battery lifespans of 12 years-or three to four times that of most lead-acid batteries. Despite being half the weight, e360 batteries have three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles compared to standard lead-acid batteries. Premium components: High-quality REDARC and Victron components combined with Expion360's UL1642 stainless steel encased 26650 cylindrical LiFePO4 cells help deliver superior durability, reliability and longevity.

High-quality REDARC and Victron components combined with Expion360's UL1642 stainless steel encased 26650 cylindrical LiFePO4 cells help deliver superior durability, reliability and longevity. Oversized Solid Brass Terminals: Expion360's signature oversized solid brass battery terminals ensure a secure and dependable connection, optimizing conductivity and reducing electrical resistance.

Expion360's signature oversized solid brass battery terminals ensure a secure and dependable connection, optimizing conductivity and reducing electrical resistance. Rugged Fiberglass ABS Case: Robust fiberglass-infused ABS housing provides exceptional protection and durability. The rugged construction is engineered to withstand the rigors of off-road usage, and help ensure longevity and reliability under various weather conditions.

Robust fiberglass-infused ABS housing provides exceptional protection and durability. The rugged construction is engineered to withstand the rigors of off-road usage, and help ensure longevity and reliability under various weather conditions. Full Range of Accessories: The popular E360 Overland 200 Ah Power Bundle includes two E360 100 Ah LiFePO4 batteries with a dual battery tie-down tray system to combine, mount, and secure batteries in place for overland use. The E360 500 A Battery Monitor Kit is a must-have for easily viewing charge status, withE360 Solar Panels and 50 A Solar Charge Controller providing clean, electric power.

Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 213 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs nationwide. To locate your local Expion360 dealer or purchase Expion360 batteries and accessories online, go to expion360.com.

About Expion360

Expion360 is an industry leader of premium lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries and accessories for recreational vehicles and marine applications,with residential and industrial applications under development.

The company's lithium batteries feature half the weight of standard lead-acid batteries while delivering three times the power and 10 times the number of charging cycles. Expion360 batteries also feature better construction and reliability compared to other Li-ion batteries on the market due to their superior design and quality materials. Specially reinforced, fiberglass-infused, premium ABS and solid mechanical connections help provide top performance and safety. With Expion360 batteries, adventurers can enjoy the most beautiful and remote places on Earth even longer.

The company is headquartered in Redmond, Oregon. Expion360 Li-ion batteries are available today through more than 213 dealers, wholesalers, private-label customers, and OEMs across the country. To learn more about the company, visit expion360.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Safe Harbor Notice

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations regarding our business strategies and plans, growth opportunities and competitive position, our plans to engage with new customers and establish new distribution channels, as well as expand upon our growing family of OEM partners and those statements that use forward-looking words such as "projected," "expect," "possibility" and "anticipate," or similar expressions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside our control. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include, among others, the competitive nature of our industry and the pricing pressures that we face, our history of losses and increasing costs, our ability to continue as a going concern, our dependency on the needs and success of our customers and our substantial customer concentration, any inability to successfully manage our growth, the impact of public health epidemics or outbreaks, our ability to expand our sales and distribution channels, our ability to expand into international markets, the limited number of ports through which our raw materials enter the United Sates and our reliance on third parties to store and ship certain inventory, uncertainty in the global economic condition, any government reviews, inquiries, investigations and other actions, changes in the cost and availability of raw materials, our dependency on third-party manufacturers and suppliers and increases in the cost or disruption of supply or shortages in any of our raw materials, battery components or raw materials used in the production of such parts, our dependency on our two warehouse facilities, the risk that lithium-ion battery cells may catch fire or release smoke and flame, potential product liability claims, risks related to litigation, tax, environmental and other legal compliance, any failure to introduce new products and product enhancements and market acceptance of new technologies introduced by our competitors, any failure by us to adequately protect our intellectual property or to defend ourselves against intellectual property infringement claims, quality problems with our products, our ability to raise capital, risks related to our electronic data becoming compromised, our dependency on our senior management team and other key employees, any failure to keep pace with developments in technology and those discussed in our filings with the SEC. Investors should read the risk factors set forth in the Company's previous filings, subsequent filings, and future periodic reports filed with the SEC. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements.

The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are not historical facts and make no guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management at the time statements are made. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company and its management are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements following the date of this news release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Overland Expo® is a registered trademark of Emerald X, LLC. e360 SmartTalk™ is a trademark of Expion360, Inc.

Expion360 Contact:

Brian Schaffner, CEO

Tel (541) 797-6714

Expion360 Investor Contact:

Ronald Both

CMA Investor Relations

Tel (949) 432-7566

Email contact

Expion360 Media Contact:

Tim Randall

CMA Media Relations

Tel (949) 432-7572

Email contact

SOURCE: Expion360 Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com: