NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Edison International:

Every dollar donated to the L.A. Food Bank can create four meals for those in need.

PHOTO CREDIT: ERIKA POTTER

Energized by Edison

By Erika Potter ENERGIZED by Edison Writer

As summer sets in, many children lose access to the meals provided by their schools. To combat the pressing issue of childhood hunger during the summer months, Southern California Edison joined the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank for its annual Food From the Bar campaign. Over two weekends, volunteers sorted through almost 50,000 pounds of produce, separating potatoes and oranges into boxes that will join other groceries for distribution.

Food From the Bar taps into the legal community's philanthropic spirit by engaging law firms, legal departments and organizations in a friendly competition to raise funds and volunteer hours to support the food bank's mission: eliminating food insecurity. Last year, 50 law firms or legal organizations participated in the program, raising $550,000. This year, 65 organizations (including SCE) are involved and hoping to hit a goal of $615,000. Every dollar donated creates four meals for those in need.

The nonprofit fundraiser will continue to accept donations through May 31, allowing individuals to contribute to the fight against childhood hunger in Los Angeles County.

Visit Los Angeles Food Bank or Food From The Bar for more information or to contribute.

For more information on Edison International's community giving and philanthropic initiatives, visit edison.com/community.

Above are photos from the recent volunteer events.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Edison International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Edison International

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/edison-international

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Edison International

View source version on accesswire.com: