Reducing Energy Use in Mining

Mining consumes up to 6% of the world's energy with 50% of that energy used to grind material into smaller particles in a process called comminution.

The Canadian Mining Innovation Council (CMIC) was formed to reduce the mining industry's environmental footprint by 50% by 2027, with a focus on energy, water, and waste. CMIC is utilizing Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) solutions in a first of its kind venture called ReThink Milling. The consortium of operators unites over a dozen mining industry leaders in shared research and development to drive sustainability.

Among the upcoming projects is the development of new, disruptive technology to replace the current comminution process. Upcoming projects, including a conjugated anvil hammer mill, have the potential to reduce energy consumption by 65% and eliminate the need for secondary crushing mills, equipment, and related transportation.

Data collection is key to commercialization, and the projects feature several Rockwell technologies that enable data capture, management, and analytical capabilities for improved decision-making.

Learn more about the work ReThink Milling is doing to drive innovation in the mining industry.

