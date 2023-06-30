Using revenues, IEC plans further acquisitions in the AI space

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / International Endeavors Corporation "IEC" (OTC PINK:IDVV) announced the following corporate updates regarding its acquisitions and potential sale of Baja Mexico project.

Acquisition Updates

The acquisition of Scribs is moving forward in a positive direction . We feel the company will be able to meet our announced closing date of on or before September 1st 2023.This acquisition enables IEC to enter the smart phone / smart device segment of AI or artificial intelligence. Focusing on APPs featuring AI, this will grow to become a strong revenue stream for the company.

The company would also like to disclose that we are pursuing other acquisitions in the AI space. We intend to use a combination of RESTRICTED and/or locked up equity as well as revenues that have been coming in since the acquisition of SF Corp to close future deals.

Restructuring Debts

The revenue that has been coming in since the SF Corp acquisition has enabled the company to reduce debt. As previously announced we have been working with holders of corporate debt and have successfully reached an agreement to settle our debts with a combination of cash, and stock that is restricted and/or issued with up to 2 year lock up agreements. We believe doing this will increase shareholder value.

Baja Mexico Project

We are in negotiations to sell all or part of our interests in the Baja Mexico development project. The company will continue to receive a portion of the revenues that have come in from this project and will still be involved in the management of the AI Crypto Mining platform. We feel it is in the best interest of our shareholders to allocate these funds to further acquisitions in the AI space. As negotiations progress we will make announcements.

About Us

International Endeavors Corporation ("IEC") is a technology holdings company focused on Clean Energy, Crypto and A.I.

Specializing in solar technology, battery storage, as well as clean energy crypto mining options for both on & off grid.

We're currently implementing EV2G / Bi-directional charging options, thus allowing you to use your electric vehicle as a means of a backup battery, or to sell power back to the grid.

In 2022 IDVV started to offer its clients a Clean Energy Crypto mining solution. Our Plug-n-Play mining rigs can be installed in existing or current systems and allows the option to sell power back to the grid or mine crypto currency with any power surplus.

In 2023 We acquired WITech as part of an expansion into the AI Sector. We are incorporating AI technology into our crypto offerings, and developing a platform for AI Content Marketing.

The Company currently is reporting its financial information on OTCMarkets.

Our filings can be seen at https://www.otcmarkets.com

