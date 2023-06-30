Saia LTL Freight Named a “2023 Green Supply Chain Partner”

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. ( SAIA) is pleased to announce that Saia LTL Freight has been named a “2023 Green Supply Chain Partner” by Inbound Logistics magazine. On an annual basis, Inbound Logistics recognizes 75 supply chain companies as “visionaries who have come full circle by demonstrating their commitment to sustainability every day in every way.”

The list highlights companies that “go above and beyond to make supply chains sustainable” and are leaders in the logistics and transportation sector. Saia is a multi-year recipient of the recognition that is committed to reducing its environmental impact through sustainable business practices.

"We are committed to investing in sustainability because it’s simply good business,” said President and CEO Fritz Holzgrefe. “Not only is it good for business, it’s good for our communities and the planet. We are focused on increasing our energy efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions by maintaining and continuously investing in our fleet and improving our facilities.”

Over the last several years, Saia has invested heavily in new tractors and trailers to improve fuel efficiency and reduce carbon emissions, while also improving safety and reliability and lowering maintenance expenses. We also have worked to optimize our linehaul scheduling and pick-up and delivery operations to better utilize equipment and further reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. We continue to conduct pilot programs involving the use of alternative fuels, including testing tractors powered by compressed natural gas and electricity. As we have expanded our network of terminals, we have utilized best practices during construction when feasible and incorporated “green’ technology such as LED lighting and solar panels.

Saia recently published its 2022 Corporate Sustainability Report, which provides details on the investments the company has made to lessen our impact on the environment, support our employees, and continue to serve as a positive member of the communities in which we operate.

About Saia Inc.

Saia Inc. ( SAIA) offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services. With headquarters in Johns Creek, Georgia, Saia LTL Freight operates 192 terminals across the country and employs over 12,000 people. Saia LTL Freight has been recognized by the American Trucking Associations Safety Management Council for its outstanding safety record as well as by the Environmental Protection Agency’s SmartWay program for its efforts to reduce its environmental impact. For more information on Saia Inc., visit saia.com.

