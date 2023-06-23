KIA AMERICA EARNS HIGHEST NUMBER OF J.D. POWER U.S. INITIAL QUALITY AWARDS IN THE INDUSTRY

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2023

Kia Owners Reported Fewest Quality Issues During the First 90 Days of Ownership Across Four Vehicle Segments

- Kia Rio, Forte, Stinger, and Carnival took top honors in the 2023 study
- Kia Forte is #1 in Initial Quality among Compact Cars, making Kia the only brand to earn a J.D. Power Award in this segment for the fifth year in a row

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America took home the highest number of J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study awards for a brand in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Initial Quality Study (IQS). Four Kia nameplates took segment-best honors this year: Rio (Small Car), Forte (Compact Car), Stinger (Midsize Premium Car) and Carnival (Minivan). This is the fifth consecutive win for the Kia Forte in the Compact Car segment, making Kia the only brand to earn a J.D. Power Award in this segment for five years running1.

Kia's exceptional IQS performance builds on the fast-growing brand's three straight years of being ranked as the number one mass-market brand in the J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study.

"With multiple Kia models topping their IQS segments year after year, these awards illustrate Kia's deep-rooted and long-term commitment to quality, reliability and durability for every vehicle we build," said Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America and Kia America. "We're incredibly proud of seeing yet another outstanding year of achievement in J.D. Power's highly respected Initial Quality Study."

The annual report analyzed responses from 93,380 completed surveys from respondents with regards to 33 brands and 200 vehicle models across 28 segments. Vehicles were evaluated on driving experience, infotainment, powertrain, interior and exterior as well as a range of issues as reported by vehicle owners.

Kia America - about us
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Kia Forte received the lowest rate of reported problems among Compact Cars in the J.D. Power 2019-2023 U.S. Initial Quality Studies of new vehicle owners' experiences after 90 days of ownership. Visit jdpower.com/awards for more information.

SOURCE Kia America

