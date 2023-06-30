Initial RS-25 Certification Campaign of 12 Hot-Fire Tests Complete

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aerojet Rocketdyne and NASA completed a certification test series yesterday for the new RS-25 production engines that will propel NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) exploration rocket for Artemis missions, beginning with Artemis V. This test series ensures the new engines will perform with the same reliability and robustness of their predecessors.

“With the completion of this 12-test campaign, we have cleared a major milestone in our RS-25 production restart program,” said Eileen P. Drake, Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and president. “The test series went very smoothly, raising our level of confidence that the new hardware designs and manufacturing processes will yield highly producible, reliable engines.”

The SLS core stage is powered by four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines, each capable of generating more than 500,000 pounds of thrust. Like Artemis I, the next three SLS flights are using heritage Space Shuttle Main Engines that have been upgraded with modern flight controllers, while subsequent missions will have newly built RS-25 engines that have been redesigned for improved performance and lower costs, and feature simplified component designs that take advantage of 3D printing and other manufacturing advances. The RS-25 is the only high-performance, liquid hydrogen, staged combustion cycle engine operational worldwide.

The recently completed test series, which began Feb. 8 and wrapped up June 22 on the historic Fred Haise Test Stand at NASA’s Stennis Space Center, involved firings ranging in duration from 500 seconds—matching the nominal SLS flight profile—to 720 seconds. During the test series, the engine was tested across the full range of power level settings required for flight—from 80% to 111% rated power—and even some time at 113% rated power, to demonstrate operational safety margin.

The certification campaign also tested the engine’s redesigned nozzle, demonstrated engine gimballing at angles ranging from 1 to 6 degrees off center, and showcased the new optimized flexible fuel and oxidizer feed lines that result in more cost-effective hardware components. The longer-duration tests and gimbal demonstrations are relevant to certain flight scenarios and help expand the RS-25 performance database.

NASA and Aerojet Rocketdyne will begin a similar 12-test series on a different engine later this summer to complete the certification process. The newly manufactured engines are scheduled to begin delivery to NASA in 2024 and will make their debut on the Artemis V mission.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne: Aerojet Rocketdyne, a subsidiary of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (:AJRD), is a world-recognized aerospace and defense leader that provides propulsion systems and energetics to the space, missile defense and strategic systems, and tactical systems areas, in support of domestic and international customers. For more information, visit www.Rocket.com and www.AerojetRocketdyne.com. Follow Aerojet Rocketdyne and CEO Eileen Drake on Twitter at @AerojetRdyne and @DrakeEileen.

Media Contacts:
Mary Engola, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 571-289-1371
[email protected]
Todd McConnell, Aerojet Rocketdyne, 561-882-5395
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg2MzcwMCM1NjYyNjAyIzIwMjg4NTM=
Aerojet-Rocketdyne-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.