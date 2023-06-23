GLOBAL MUSIC SENSATION LUIS FONSI NAMED GODFATHER OF NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE'S NEWEST SHIP, NORWEGIAN VIVA

MIAMI, June 23, 2023

The Multiplatinum Star Behind Multiple Hits Including "Despacito" Will Perform and Bless the Ship at Official Naming Ceremony in Miami on Nov. 28, 2023

The Star-Studded Christening Event to Feature Performances by Latin Celebrity Superstars Including Paulina Rubio, Marcello Hernandez and Pedro Capó

MIAMI, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, announced today that GRAMMY® nominated, and five-time Latin GRAMMY® winning singer, songwriter, musician and producer, Luis Fonsi, will serve as the godfather of its newest ship, Norwegian Viva, the second ship of the Brand's groundbreaking Prima Class. The ship will be christened in Miami before homeporting in San Juan, Puerto Rico this fall.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9122953-norwegian-cruise-line-viva-luis-fonsi

Best known for his extensive list of radio hits including the award-winning, global chart-topping hit, "Despacito," which was featured on Billboard's "Hot Latin Song" list for a record-breaking 56 consecutive weeks, Puerto Rican-born Fonsi will fulfill the longstanding maritime tradition of blessing and officially naming Norwegian Viva at the Nov. 28, 2023 christening ceremony in Miami, the "Cruise Capital of the World." The "Live it Up!" theme of Norwegian Viva will continue throughout the evening, with a lineup of leading Latin entertainers joining Fonsi, including The Queen of Latin Pop, Paulina Rubio; "Saturday Night Live" cast member and Miami-native, Marcello Hernandez; and singer, Pedro Capó, all of which will deliver exclusive performances throughout the night.

"We are thrilled to welcome Latin music icon Luis Fonsi to the NCL family as Godfather of Norwegian Viva and to join us as we christen our newest ship," said David J. Herrera, President of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Miami, our hometown, is immersed in Latin culture, and we want to celebrate Norwegian Viva's debut with an infusion of Latin talent headlined by Luis. As a native Puerto Rican, who is also based in Miami, he brings people together from around the world with his energy, positivity and music, making him the perfect complement to the vibrant energy of Norwegian Viva. We cannot wait for him to join us as we celebrate this milestone moment later this year."

On Nov. 28, 2023, Luis Fonsi will officiate the ceremonial breaking of a champagne bottle on the ship's bow to bid the vessel and its travelers good fortune on their voyage, a fundamental nautical tradition customary for any ship launch. After completing its christening voyage, Norwegian Viva will be the newest ship to homeport in San Juan, Puerto Rico upon arrival on Dec. 15, 2023. It will offer a variety of seven-day Caribbean voyages through April 2024 with calls to Tortola, British Virgin Islands; St John's, Antigua; Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; Philipsburg, St. Maarten and St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, before returning for a summer season of cruises to Europe from Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Lisbon, Portugal; and Rome (Civitavecchia) and Venice (Trieste), Italy.

"I am so honored to be named Godfather of NCL's newest ship, Norwegian Viva, and look forward to sharing her with the amazing people of Puerto Rico, a community that truly represents the spirit of 'live it up'" said Luis Fonsi, award-winning global artist. "Growing up on an island, the ocean plays such an important part in my life, and there is nowhere else I'd rather be. Cruising provides such an incredible vacation experience, and I cannot wait to christen this incredible ship and to introduce her to the world."

Norwegian Viva is the second of six vessels in the company's groundbreaking Prima Class and sister ship to the award-winning Norwegian Prima. The elevated offerings of the Prima Class prioritize the guest experience and raise the bar on cruising through world-class cuisine, the brand's most spacious design yet, and stellar onboard activities including the Viva Speedway— the three-level racetrack. Norwegian Viva features many of the outstanding onboard experiences that makes the Prima Class in a league of its own including Indulge Food Hall, the upscale food market exhibiting 11 unique eateries; the fastest slides at sea, The Drop and Rush; and NCL's industry-exclusive sustainable cocktail bar, the Metropolitan Bar. Debuting in August 2023, Norwegian Viva will sail a selection of bucket-list-worthy Greek Isles and Mediterranean voyages through November, before homeporting in San Juan, Puerto Rico in December 2023 for a season of Caribbean itineraries.

To commemorate this exciting partnership and celebrate the all-star entertainment lineup to be featured at Norwegian Viva's christening event, NCL has put together a Live it Up! Spotify playlist inspired by top Latin music superstars.

For more information about Norwegian Cruise Line's award-winning 18-ship fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625- 2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

To read our latest news, please visit www.ncl.com/newsroom.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 56 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 18 contemporary ships sail to 400 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, spa-suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line

