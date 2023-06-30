NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Ericsson:

Originally published by Ericsson.

Welcome to the latest edition of our Diversity & Inclusion News Round-Up. Today we are talking about South Korea reversing the plans of a 69-hour work week, a new survey about gender equality, the fridging trope, and an inspiring 102-year old.

Work life balance

After receiving strong pushback from younger generations, South Korea's government announced that it reversed the plans to raise the maximum weekly working time to 69 hours (from 52). This step would have not only impacted the work-life balance of workers, but would have affected women more than men due to additional caregiving responsibilities. Read more here.

Gender equality

A recent survey (from Ipsos and the Global Institute for Women's Leadership, King's College London) collected opinions about gender equality from people around the world - and while 68% said that gender inequality still exists, almost half of the respondents said they believe that women's fights for their rights have gone too far.

Sexism

Interesting article about the phenomenon of "fridging" in TV, film and literature. It is a trope in fiction, and means that a character (usually a woman) is killed to progress the story of the protagonist (usually a man).

Generation

I love this story from Nebraska. Jean Bailey is 102 years old - and teaches fitness classes four times a week at a senior living community! Watch the video here.

