EQUATOR Beverage Company Common Share Repurchase

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

JERSEY CITY, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / EQUATOR Beverage Company (OTC:MOJO) Common Share Repurchase:

EQUATOR Beverage Company completed the acquisition of 176,200 shares of its common stock this week. The total number of shares repurchased and added to treasury for the first six months of 2023 has reached 380,019 shares. These repurchases equal 14 percent of the DTC shares prior to the commencement of the repurchases.

The total DTC shares now stand at 2,376,254.

Based on current projections, the Company intends to continue its share repurchase activities throughout the remainder of 2023. This strategic decision demonstrates the company's commitment to optimizing its capital structure and delivering long-term value to its shareholders. By repurchasing shares, EQUATOR Beverage Company aims to enhance shareholder returns and potentially increase earnings per share, reflecting confidence in the company's financial position and future prospects.

For additional information contact Glenn Simpson CEO EQUATOR Beverage Company at 917 574 1690 Stock Symbol: MOJO

image.jpeg

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and such section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words 'estimate,' 'possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward- looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted, or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward- looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition and other material risk.

Related Links: https://equatorbeverage.com/

Contact:

Glenn Simpson, Chairman & CEO
Phone Number: 917 574 1690

SOURCE: EQUATOR Beverage Company

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763509/EQUATOR-Beverage-Company-Common-Share-Repurchase

img.ashx?id=763509
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.