EQUATOR Beverage Company completed the acquisition of 176,200 shares of its common stock this week. The total number of shares repurchased and added to treasury for the first six months of 2023 has reached 380,019 shares. These repurchases equal 14 percent of the DTC shares prior to the commencement of the repurchases.

The total DTC shares now stand at 2,376,254.

Based on current projections, the Company intends to continue its share repurchase activities throughout the remainder of 2023. This strategic decision demonstrates the company's commitment to optimizing its capital structure and delivering long-term value to its shareholders. By repurchasing shares, EQUATOR Beverage Company aims to enhance shareholder returns and potentially increase earnings per share, reflecting confidence in the company's financial position and future prospects.

