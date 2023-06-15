Continuing Care Beyond Treatment for Childhood Cancers

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / June is National Cancer Survivor Month. It's a time to honor those in various stages of their cancer journeys, celebrate those who help patients through their treatments, and raise awareness of the challenges cancer survivors could face after treatment and throughout their lives.

In recognition of survivors and those who played a role in their cancer journeys, a group of Aflac employees gathered to handwrite cards and notes of encouragement to cancer survivors, parents and medical staff at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, home to one of the leading childhood cancer survivor programs in the country.

"It's important to remember those who have defeated cancer and are living as survivors," said Alayne Gamache, program manager, Corporate Social Responsibility. "They face daily challenges that many people might be unaware of, and the cancer survivor program helps them as they work through these difficulties."

According to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, 80% of children and young adults diagnosed with cancer will survive, and more than 85% of childhood cancer survivors will experience a significant chronic health condition after treatment that may include physical, psychological and social issues.1 Identifying and treating these problems early can help survivors lead full lives.

"With the number of pediatric cancer survivors continuing to grow, the need for improving long-term health and quality of life becomes increasingly important," said Dr. Karen Effinger, pediatric oncologist and medical director of the cancer survivor program at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. "Getting patients into remission is an incredible milestone, but the care doesn't end there - the cancer survivor program gives them the tools they need to thrive and live full lives."

That's why the center offers a multidisciplinary cancer survivor program to address the unique needs of childhood cancer survivors who are at least two years off therapy. Through the cancer survivor program, patients receive a personalized care plan and assistance with school, job or insurance concerns. Last year, more than 1,000 survivors visited the clinic, and 81% of children who completed treatment from 2017-2019 used the program from 2020-2022.

Visit the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center website for more information on how to support important initiatives like the cancer survivor program.

1Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. https://www.choa.org/medical-services/cancer-and-blood-disorders/cancer/cancer-survivor-program. Accessed June 15, 2023.

Aflac | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2300685

25bfce3f-b10e-4f60-ad49-8ed764f842a8.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Aflac Incorporated on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Aflac Incorporated
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aflac-incorporated
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Aflac Incorporated

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763524/Continuing-Care-Beyond-Treatment-for-Childhood-Cancers

img.ashx?id=763524
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.