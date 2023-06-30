Watch video here.

If you have a longer-term investment horizon, the valuation of small caps relative to larger peers is becoming difficult to ignore.

Smaller cap stocks typically trade at a premium to larger companies, given their higher earnings growth potential. But investors also expect them to be more vulnerable to an economic slowdown.

Recently, against a persistent recession drumbeat, small cap valuation multiples have declined rapidly versus larger cap companies. The mega-cap rally in the US has further widened the valuation gap.

The international small cap premium has shrunk to only 0.1x versus a long-term median of 1.3x

In the US, this valuation anomaly is even more pronounced. US small caps are trading at a 1.5x discount to larger peers, versus a long-term median premium of 4.2x.

Let’s examine subsequent returns during historical periods when the small cap premium has shrunk to similar levels as we are currently observing.

In the chart below, we break up the last 20 years of valuation data into quintiles based on the magnitude of the small cap valuation premium (i.e., MSCI USA Small Cap NTM P/E – MSCI USA NTM P/E), then measure the difference between small cap performance and standard index (mid/large cap) performance over the following 12 months. So the left-most quintile represents periods in the past when the small cap valuation premium was lowest (or even negative), and the chart shows that this quintile has produced the largest relative return for small caps over the subsequent 12 months. Based on the 5/31/2023 data points, the MSCI ACWI ex USA small cap premium is in the 13th percentile and the MSCI USA small cap premium is in the 4th percentile. Both points put us firmly into that bottom quintile.

We understand the concerns about small cap performance amid a recession. Versus large caps, small caps often have more financial leverage, less-diversified business models, and shorter operational histories, all of which can contribute to higher failure rates. To mitigate these risks in the Causeway International Small Cap strategy, we include a suite of factors in our alpha model to measure a company’s potential resilience to economic weakness. We assess the strength of each company’s competitive moat by quantitatively evaluating long-term trends in market share, margins, returns, and balance sheet strength. We want to find companies with the pricing power, business models, and balance sheets to weather recessions and succeed in the long term. In our view, the current multiple differences between small and mid/large caps present an attractive investment opportunity. In the past, when small caps traded at similar discounts, valuations did not remain depressed for long. We believe the highly idiosyncratic nature of small caps and the significant valuation dispersion observed make strong arguments for an actively managed approach.