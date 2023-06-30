Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or the “Company”) announced today that, after June 30, 2023, three-month CME Term SOFR, as administered by CME Group Benchmark Administration, Ltd. (or any successor administrator), plus a tenor spread adjustment of 0.26161% (“SOFR Rate”) will be the benchmark replacement to be used, if and when necessary, for the following outstanding fixed-to-floating rate preferred stock and depositary shares representing ownership interests in preferred stock issued by the Company that contemplate the use of three-month U.S. dollar LIBOR (“USD LIBOR”) as the reference rate during their respective floating rate periods (the “Securities”):

CUSIP Security 174610AP0 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B 174610AQ8 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C 174610204 Depositary Shares Representing a 1/40th Ownership Interest in a Share of 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D

On March 5, 2021, the United Kingdom’s Financial Conduct Authority and ICE Benchmark Administration, Limited announced that the one-week and two-month U.S. Dollar (“USD”) LIBOR settings and non-USD LIBOR settings would cease to be published or cease to be representative immediately after December 31, 2021, and the remaining USD LIBOR settings, including three-month USD LIBOR, would cease to be published or cease to be representative immediately after June 30, 2023.

In accordance with the terms of the Securities, the Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act and the final regulations promulgated pursuant thereto by the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System (“Board”), the applicable Board-selected benchmark replacement (i.e., the SOFR Rate) will be used, if and when necessary, in connection with calculating dividends that may be payable under the Securities.

This press release applies only to the Securities listed above and does not relate to any other securities or other instruments.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

