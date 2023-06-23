Hagerty Raises $105 Million in Capital from Strategic Investors

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 23, 2023

Proceeds for Profitable Growth Initiatives

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading specialty insurance provider focused on the global automotive enthusiast market, today announced that the company is raising $105 million in capital from existing strategic investors including State Farm, Markel Group and the Hagerty family.

Hagerty.jpg

This capital raise is comprised of $80 million of convertible preferred equity, which closed on June 23rd, 2023, as well as a $25 million commitment of long-term debt financing for Hagerty Reinsurance Limited. The funds will help support the company's profitable growth initiatives focused on serving the car enthusiast community. This includes evolving the company's risk appetite and core product to augment its offerings to current members and reach new members who represent 33 million enthusiast vehicles in the United States which is expected to drive meaningful written premium and operating profit growth over the coming years. The capital will also allow Hagerty to make ongoing technology investments that should drive operating efficiencies while improving customer facing interactions.

State Farm's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Tipsord said, "We are pleased to continue to grow our investment in Hagerty and help support their strategic business objectives as we prepare for the upcoming launch of our commercial relationship."

Markel Group's Chief Executive Officer

Tom Gayner (Trades, Portfolio) added, "Hagerty is an important partner for our insurance business, and we are excited to see them further expand their insurance offerings by finding new and innovative ways to serve automotive enthusiasts."

Hagerty's Chief Executive Officer McKeel Hagerty concluded, "We have been working diligently over the last six months to deliver improved profitability and margin expansion, while making the investments necessary to sustain our growth trajectory for many years to come. We believe that the additional capital positions us well during uncertain economic times to execute against our significant growth opportunities."

Additional Details

Hagerty has posted an investor presentation providing more details related to the capital raise on Hagerty's investor relations website at investor.hagerty.com

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that state or jurisdiction.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect Hagerty's current intentions, expectations or beliefs regarding the proposed offering. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "likely," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "project," "projection," "seek," "can," "could," "may," "should," "would," "will," the negatives thereof and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. There is no assurance that any forward-looking statements will materialize. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect expectations only as of this date. Hagerty does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)
Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand committed to saving driving and fueling car culture for future generations. The company is a leading provider of specialty vehicle insurance, expert car valuation data and insights, live and digital car auction services, immersive events and automotive entertainment custom made for the 67 million Americans who self-describe as car enthusiasts. Hagerty also operates in Canada and the UK and is home to Hagerty Drivers Club, a community of more than 750,000 who can't get enough of cars. As a purpose-driven organization, Hagerty Impact aims to be a catalyst for positive change across the issues that matter most to our teams, our members, the broader automotive community, our shareholders and the planet at large. For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or connect with us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

More information can be found at newsroom.hagerty.com

Hagerty_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=DE39983&sd=2023-06-23 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hagerty-raises-105-million-in-capital-from-strategic-investors-301861271.html

SOURCE Hagerty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DE39983&Transmission_Id=202306231615PR_NEWS_USPR_____DE39983&DateId=20230623
Also check out:
    Rating:
    0 / 5 (0 votes)
    Research Tools
    All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
    Product
    Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
    Education
    Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
    Company
    About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
    Survey

    We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

    Take Survey
    Follow Us
    Disclaimers
    GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
    © 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.