SAN DIEGO, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.® (NASDAQ: MRTX), a commercial stage biotechnology company, today announced its Board of Directors has appointed a new independent director, Dr. Carol Gallagher.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Gallagher to our Board during this pivotal time for the company," said David Meek, chief executive officer, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "Carol brings a tremendous amount of biopharmaceutical and leadership experience, and her insights will be significant as we continue to advance our mission to positively impact the lives of people living with cancer."

Dr. Gallagher has over 30 years of strategic, commercial, business development and drug development leadership experience in the life sciences industry. Currently, Dr. Gallagher serves as a venture advisor at New Enterprise Associates (NEA), a global venture capital firm. She has also served as a partner with Frazier Healthcare. Previously, Dr. Gallagher was CEO of Calistoga Pharmaceuticals, where she led the company through its acquisition by Gilead Sciences in 2011. Dr. Gallagher has held leadership roles with Eli Lilly, Amgen, Agouron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Idec Pharmaceutics, CancerVax and Anadys Pharmaceuticals. A veteran board director, Dr. Gallagher currently serves as a board member of PMV Pharma, Atara Biotherapeutics and, until its recent acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb in August 2022, Turning Point Therapeutics.

Dr. Gallagher attended Vanderbilt University and holds Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Pharmacy degrees from the University of Kentucky. She also serves as a Trustee on the Board of Trustees for the Salk Institute.

Dr. Gallagher commented, "I am thrilled to join the Mirati Therapeutics board of directors during this transformational time for the company. The company's robust pipeline, coupled with recently approved KRAZATI, offers the potential to meaningfully impact the lives of people living with cancer. I look forward to the opportunity to share my experience and insight at this important time for Mirati.

About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.®

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

