Scripps appoints Merri Hanson VP and GM of KSTU in Salt Lake City

1 hours ago
PR Newswire

CINCINNATI, June 23, 2023

CINCINNATI, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) has appointed Merri Hanson to the role of vice president and general manager for KSTU, Scripps' Fox affiliate in Salt Lake City, effective July 17.

Hanson has served as vice president and general manager of KIVI, Scripps' local ABC station in Boise, Idaho, since January 2021 and has over 25 years of sales and broadcast experience. Before stepping into the role of vice president and general manager, Hanson served as station manager at KIVI. She joined the station in 2016 as a local sales manager.

"Merri is an accomplished Scripps leader who knows how to build trust with her internal teams and the communities our local television stations serve," said Dean Littleton, Scripps' senior vice president of local media. "We know her decades of experience in both news-producing and business leadership roles will make her a great fit for our Salt Lake City team."

Prior to joining Scripps, Hanson held roles including vice president of business development with Stevenson Advertising in Seattle, regional marketing executive with Tegna, anchor and producer with KTRV in Nampa, Idaho, and general manager for KSVT in Hailey, Idaho.

"I am proud of the work our Idaho News 6 team has accomplished together for the people of Idaho over the last seven years, and I look forward to cheering them on as they continue that work," said Hanson. "As I transition to Salt Lake City, I am eager to learn from the FOX13 team as we find new and innovative ways to bring quality local journalism to the community we serve."

Hanson holds a bachelor of arts degree in psychology with an emphasis in business management from Whitworth University in Spokane, Washington. She currently serves on the boards of Family Advocates and the Idaho State Broadcasters Association.

Media contact: Becca McCarter, (513) 410-2425, [email protected]

About Scripps
The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) is a diversified media company focused on creating a better-informed world. As one of the nation's largest local TV broadcasters, Scripps serves communities with quality, objective local journalism and operates a portfolio of 61 stations in 41 markets. The Scripps Networks reach nearly every American through the national news outlets Court TV and Scripps News and popular entertainment brands ION, Bounce, Defy TV, Grit, ION Mystery and Laff. Scripps is the nation's largest holder of broadcast spectrum. Scripps runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, "Give light and the people will find their own way."

SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company

