DDB and BBDO Named Two of the Top Three Creative Networks in the World

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) was named Most Creative Company of the Year at the 70th annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. More than 120 agencies from 40 countries contributed to the title, with over 175 Lions won throughout the week. Of note, two of Omnicom's creative networks, DDB and BBDO, placed in the top three of the Network of the Year category, with DDB coming in first and BBDO in third.

As the top Creative Network of the Year, DDB won more than 85 Lions. "The Last Photo" by adam&eveDDB for ITV x Calm dominated as the network's most-awarded piece of work at this year's festival. It won 11 Lions, including one Grand Prix. Other heavy hitters for the group included "Apologize the Rainbow" by DDB Chicago for Skittles and "Baby Scan" by adam&eveDDB for Marmite, winning two Gold Lions each.

BBDO, who came in third for Creative Network of the Year, closed with 55 Lions. "Phone It In" by Colenso BBDO for Skinny was hugely successful with nine Lions, including one Grand Prix. BBDO Toronto also racked up points with "Missing Matoaka" for Muskrat Magazine, scoring eight Lions, two of which were Gold Lions. The network also secured three more Grand Prix wins with "Inside the Newspaper" by Impact BBDO for An-Nahar Newspaper, "Eart4" by AlmapBBDO for UN Global Compact, and "Flipvertising" by CHEP Network for Samsung.

As a reflection of the breadth of creative excellence housed within Omnicom, its agencies entered over 175 campaigns created for more than 115 clients. Its wide span of disciplines achieved Gold Lions in a variety of categories including Health & Wellness, Media, Public Relations, Creative Commerce, Brand Experience and Activation, and more.

Omnicom Media Group collectively contributed 57 total Lions, and PHD Worldwide came in second place for the Media Network of the Year category. Several agencies also received special awards throughout the week, including within the Regional Network of the Year category. DDB Worldwide took the title for Europe and BBDO Worldwide won for MENA and Pacific.

"I am incredibly proud of how our agencies showed up this year," commented John Wren, Chairman and CEO of Omnicom. "It's always rewarding to see the hard work of our people across the globe recognized by Cannes Lions, the global benchmark for creative excellence. I want to congratulate them for their efforts; this award is a direct reflection of their brilliance and unwavering dedication to their clients."

The award comes at the end of the week when Omnicom announced a series of generative AI collaborations with Microsoft, Google, Adobe and Amazon. It also follows two other Holding Company of the Year titles for Omnicom in 2023, including The One Show and Ad Age's A-List.

About Omnicom Group Inc.

Omnicom Group (www.omnicomgroup.com) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms offer services in advertising, strategic media planning and buying, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, customer relationship marketing (CRM), public relations, healthcare marketing and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/omnicom-wins-most-creative-company-of-the-year-at-the-2023-cannes-lions-international-festival-of-creativity-301861291.html

SOURCE Omnicom Group Inc.