MONTRÉAL, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier confirms that the company’s supply chain activities do not include deliveries from Spirit AeroSystems’ Wichita, Kansas location. Aircraft assembly and delivery activities at Bombardier sites continue as planned.



About Bombardier

