HII is Awarded Contract Modification for Aircraft Carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

29 minutes ago
John F. Kennedy (CVN 79)

HII's Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division has received contract modifications from the U.S. Navy to shift the delivery strategy for the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79). The contract action revises the delivery approach for the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, shifting work previously planned for post-delivery completion at NNS into the baseline contract.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division has received contract modifications totaling $393.3 million from the U.S. Navy to shift the delivery strategy for the aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy (CVN 79).

The contract action announced today revises the delivery approach for the second Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier, shifting work previously planned for Post-Shakedown Availability (PSA) completion at NNS into the baseline construction contract. Under the new delivery strategy, John F. Kennedy will now deliver to the Navy July 31, 2025.

“The contract modification reflects extensive collaboration with the Navy, as we have supported their decision to change the delivery strategy,” said Lucas Hicks, NNS vice president for John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) new construction aircraft carrier program. “This strategy will decrease post-delivery work required and increase ship capability and readiness at delivery. We understand the importance of Kennedy and look forward to delivering this mission-ready capability to the Navy.”

A photo accompanying this release is available at: https://hii.com/news/hii-is-awarded-contract-modification-for-aircraft-carrier-john-f-kennedy-cvn-79

Kennedy continues the legacy of highly capable nuclear-powered aircraft carrier platforms. Ford-class enhancements incorporated into the design include an enhanced flight deck, improved weapons handling systems and a redesigned island, all to support increased operational efficiency and reduced manning requirements. The Ford-class also features a new nuclear power plant, increased electrical power-generation capacity, and growth margin for future technologies.

Thousands of shipbuilders and suppliers from across the country are supporting the construction of Kennedy at NNS, which is the nation’s sole designer, builder and refueler of nuclear-powered aircraft carriers. Two other Ford-class aircraft carriers are currently under construction at NNS: Enterprise (CVN 80) and Doris Miller (CVN 81).

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

Contact:

Todd Corillo
[email protected]
(757) 688-3220

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9008a53d-a090-456e-b499-b9b8aefba21f


