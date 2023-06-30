CANNES, France, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FCB has been named North America Network of the Year for the fifth consecutive year at the 70th Annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity. The network, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, earned a total of 42 Lions throughout the Festival week, which included 2 Grand Prix, 6 Gold, 17 Silver and 17 Bronze Lions.



“To be named Cannes North America Network five years in a row is a testament to the belief our partners have in the economic value of creativity. Given all we have gone through as an industry over the past five years, still delivering sustained success year after year proves how exceptional every person and partner who chooses to work with FCB is,” said Tyler Turnbull, FCB Global Chief Executive Officer.

This week, FCB Canada took home the full range of recognition with a Grand Prix, a Gold, two Silver and two Bronze for its Runner 321 work on behalf of adidas. The work spotlights Chris Nikic, a man with Down syndrome who represents adidas’ first global sponsorship of a neurodivergent athlete. Through the creation of a special bib number, 321, the work inspires athletes and promotes inclusivity for runners like Nikic. The number represents the triplication of chromosome 21 and the cause of Down syndrome. The number is shorthand in the Down syndrome community and also marks the global celebration of Down Syndrome Awareness Day on March 21.

“Five years ago, FCB agencies made a commitment to do our best creative work on our major brands. It is incredibly rewarding to see work for Canon, Fresh Step, BMO, adidas, Ontario Lottery, Voilà by Sobeys, Spotify, Michelob ULTRA and Budweiser all being honored this week. Creativity can be an incredible economic multiplier, and we are out to prove it,” said Susan Credle, FCB Global Chair & Global Chief Creative Officer.

FCB New York concluded the Festival with 10 Lions in total, including a Grand Prix, a Gold, three Silver and two Bronze for DreamCaster, the groundbreaking work for Michelob ULTRA that created a bespoke technology platform for people with visual impairments. The tech-based program used haptic feedback and vibrations, along with an A.I. language model, to translate basketball data into gameplay information that could be read on an 80-cell Braille display. The work enabled blind sports journalist Cameron Black to call an NBA game live.

Additional Gold Lions were collected by FCB India for Untangling the Politics of Hair, a powerful Outdoor campaign with a call-to-action against women’s repression on behalf of cultural magazine STIR; by FCB Brasil for Cashback for Your Jersey’s Back, an innovative and fun challenge to help make FIFA jerseys more affordable for Brazilian fans; and by FCB Canada for BMO NXT LVL, a gaming channel created for Bank of Montreal on Twitch.

Other highlights from the Festival week included wins for FCB Brasil and FCB Interface, who took home a Silver for Social Behaviour & Cultural Insight and a Bronze for Decent Work and Economic Growth for Navneet’s Tr. for Teacher. This campaign illustrated the important work of teachers by creating the title Tr. (similar to other abbreviated titles of distinction such as Dr. or Capt.) for them.

