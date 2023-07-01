Atkore Inc. President and CEO William Waltz Named as an EY Entrepreneur of The Year® 2023 Midwest Award Winner

Atkore Inc. (NYSE: ATKR) today announced that William (Bill) Waltz, President and CEO of Atkore Inc., was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 Midwest Award winner by Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for leaders of high-growth companies.

Mr. Waltz was selected by an independent judging panel made up of previous award winners, leading CEOs, investors and other regional business leaders. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Bill Waltz commented, “While I’m truly honored to be recognized for this distinction, the real credit belongs to our entire organization. From a board of directors who supports our strategic direction to a leadership team who is committed to achieving our mission, I am inspired by their collaborative approach and dedication to our values. In addition, our success is only made possible by the 5,000 Atkore employees globally who are dedicated to serving our customers — they are the true driving force of our company. I’m incredibly proud to be a part of this team and the journey we’ve taken together over the years to transform our business, build on our successes and deliver long-term value for all our stakeholders.”

For nearly four decades, EY US has honored business leaders and entrepreneurs whose ambition, courage and ingenuity have driven their companies’ success, transformed their industries and made a positive impact on their communities.

About Atkore Inc.
Atkore is forging a future where our employees, customers, suppliers, shareholders and communities are building better together – a future focused on serving the customer and powering and protecting the world.

With a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities worldwide, Atkore is a leading provider of electrical, safety and infrastructure solutions.

About EY
EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information, please visit ey.com.

