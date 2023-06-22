On June 22, 2023, Frank Slootman, CEO and Chairman of Snowflake Inc ( SNOW, Financial), sold 20,834 shares of the company's stock. This insider sell comes amidst a year of trading activity for Slootman, who has sold a total of 25,520 shares and purchased 0 shares in the past year.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-based data warehousing company that provides a platform for customers to store, analyze, and share data. The company's platform enables organizations to consolidate their data into a single source of truth, making it easier for them to derive insights and make data-driven decisions.

The insider trend image above shows that there have been 2 insider buys and 28 insider sells for Snowflake Inc over the past year. This indicates a trend of more insider selling than buying, which could be a signal for investors to monitor the stock closely.

Shares of Snowflake Inc were trading for $176.84 apiece on the day of Frank Slootman's recent sell. This gives the stock a market cap of $58.09 billion.

The GF Value image above shows that Snowflake Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.3, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value of $582.89. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that takes into account historical multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The relationship between insider buy/sell activity and stock price can provide valuable insights for investors. In the case of Snowflake Inc, the trend of more insider selling than buying could be a cause for concern. However, the stock's current undervalued status based on its GF Value may present an opportunity for investors to consider adding the stock to their portfolios.

It is important for investors to keep in mind that insider trading activity is just one piece of the puzzle when evaluating a stock. Other factors, such as the company's financial health, competitive position, and growth prospects, should also be considered when making investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by CEO and Chairman Frank Slootman of Snowflake Inc warrants attention from investors. While the stock appears to be undervalued based on its GF Value, the trend of more insider selling than buying could be a red flag. Investors should continue to monitor the stock and consider other factors before making any investment decisions.