Dexcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) for people living with diabetes, announced today its strategy to bring Dexcom glucose sensing technology to millions more people around the globe and new Dexcom CGM research featured at the 83rd Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association being held June 23-26 in San Diego.

During Dexcom’s Investor Day event held earlier today the company revealed plans to bring a new product to market in the U.S. in 2024, designed specifically for people who don’t use insulin (which is about 70% of Americans living with diabetes).* The product, which will feature a 15-day sensor and include a cash-pay option, will also offer a new software experience tailored for people not on insulin.

“Dexcom is building a world in which our care for users includes not only helping them in the management of chronic conditions, but the potential to help prevent the onset and progression of disease through better metabolic health,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. “There is so much that people who don’t use insulin can learn by receiving continuous glucose data and seeing first-hand how diet, exercise, sleep, stress and other factors affect their overall health.”

Additionally, new projections following the expansion of Medicare CGM coverage in April show that 3-4 million people in the U.S. have a history of problematic hypoglycemia,* and many of them are now covered for CGM through Medicare’s expanded policy.† In addition, commercial insurers in the U.S. are following Medicare’s lead to cover CGM for people living with Type 2 diabetes on basal insulin faster than expected, with 60% commercial coverage for this population already in place.1 This important group of people with Type 2 diabetes can now more easily access Dexcom G7, the most accurate CGM system,2 which 96% of users say is easy to use.2

“Thanks to our efforts to continually expand coverage, millions more people now have access to Dexcom CGM and our industry-leading features such as connectivity to multiple automated insulin delivery systems, the Urgent Low Soon alert, and Follow—Dexcom-pioneered features that help keep users safe by helping them avoid extreme glucose fluctuations and stay within target range,” said Teri Lawver, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Dexcom.

As diabetes becomes increasingly prevalent, it’s more important than ever for people with all types of diabetes around the world to have better access to the #1 recommended CGM brand.4,5 Dexcom G7 has now launched in 14 countries across five continents, and the recent launch of Dexcom ONE in Argentina marks Dexcom’s first entrance into Latin America.

This weekend during the 83rd Scientific Sessions of ADA, Dexcom will be prominently featured in key symposia, posters and presentations that demonstrate the positive impact of Dexcom CGM on health outcomes and cost savings. Highlights of these exhibitions include:

Pioneering industry leading CGM technology

Dexcom G7 is the most accurate,2 simple to use2 CGM system available, with the best coverage.3

141-LB/142-LB: Cost-Effectiveness of rtCGM vs. isCGM from a US Payer & Canadian Perspective with T2D on MDI Therapy; Saturday, June 24, 11:30 am–12:30 pm PDT; Hamza Alshannaq

151-LB: Expansion of Medicaid Coverage of CGM Reduces Health Disparity; Saturday, June 24, 11:30 am–12:30 pm PDT; Lily Chao

Dexcom Product Theatre: Introducing G7: Simplicity, Solutions, and Successes for Your Patients and Your Practice; Saturday, June 24, 3:00–3:45 pm PDT; Nicholas Argento and Thomas Martens

358-OR: Better Adherence to rtCGM vs. isCGM Among People with T2D on MDI Therapy; Sunday, June 25, 5:00–5:15 pm PDT; Poorva Nemlekar

Driving unparalleled connectivity

Dexcom CGM works with more automated insulin delivery systems than any other CGM brand globally. With more than 30 published studies6 and 10 years of industry partnerships, Dexcom is the clear choice for AID systems.

57-OR: Real World Glycemic Outcomes of >5900 Adults with T1D Using Omnipod 5 AID; Friday, June 23, 3:15–3:30 pm PDT; Rayhan Lal

59-OR: Glycemic Control with Extended Use of AID in Children Ages 2-6 with T1D; Friday, June 23, 2:15– 2:30 pm PDT; Paul Wadwa

108-LB: RCT of AID in Pregnant Women with T1D; Saturday, June 24, 11:30 am–12:30 pm PDT; Helen Murphy

943-P: Improved Glycemic Outcomes After 1 Year among Level 2 Members; Saturday, June 24, 11:30 am–12:30 pm PDT; Sam Bacon

Insulet Product Theatre: One Year of Omnipod 5: Real World Learnings for Optimized Care; Sunday, June 25, 10:15–11:00 am PDT; Trang Ly, Jennifer Sherr and Anne Peters

Expanding access to those who can benefit

With expanded coverage, Dexcom is a premier CGM for people with Type 2 diabetes using insulin and at high-risk for hypoglycemia.

Dexcom Corporate Symposium: rtCGM: Going Beyond the Obvious; Saturday, June 24, 6:00–7:45 am PDT; Grazia Aleppo, Athena Philis-Tsimikas, Celeste Durnwald, Thomas Grace and Jane Jeffrie Seley

63-LB: rtCGM Is Associated with Improved Clinical and Psychosocial Health in People with T2D on Basal Insulin; Saturday, June 24, 11:30 am–12:30 pm PDT; Maggie Crawford

677-P: Exploring the Impact of CGM on Perceived Control on Non-Intensive Insulin Treated T2D; Saturday, June 24, 11:30 am–12:30 pm PDT; Maggie Crawford

991-P: Reduction in Diabetes-Related Hospitalizations and Medical Costs after rtCGM Initiation in Patients with T2D on MDI Therapy; Sunday, June 25, 11:30 am–12:30 pm PDT; Katia Hannah

Charting a new frontier of sensing technology

Dexcom is defining the future of CGM—developing a new product for people who don’t use insulin.

1-OR: Burden of Hypoglycemia in Medicare Advantage Beneficiaries with T2D Not on Insulin; Friday, June 23. 12:45–1:00 pm PDT; Katia Hannah

941-P: Improved Glycemic Control with rtCGM in Adults with T2D Not Treated with Insulin; Saturday, June 24, 11:30 am–12:30 pm PDT; Jennifer Layne

For more information about the 83rd Scientific Sessions of the ADA and to register to virtually attend the conference, visit professional.diabetes.org/scientific-sessions. To watch a recording of Dexcom’s 2023 Investor Day presentation, visit investors.dexcom.com.

*Estimates based on CDC National Diabetes Statistics Report, where available, and internal market research. †Medicare covers Dexcom CGM for patients who meet the Medicare coverage criteria. For a list of Medicare coverage criteria, visit the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services website.

1 MMIT, May 2023. 2 Dexcom, data on file, 2022. 3 Managed Markets Insights & Technology, LLC. MMIT Analytics, June 2022. 4 d&A US Q1 2021 Diabetes Connections Patient Panel Report.2021;69-72. 5 Seagrove HCP Survey Q1 2021. 2021;65. 6 Peacock S, et al. Diabetes Ther. 2023;14(5):839-855.

