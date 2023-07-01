NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Edgio, Inc. f/k/a Limelight Networks, Inc. (“Edgio” or the “Company”) ( EGIO), and certain officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, Phoenix Division, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Edgio securities between July 21, 2020 and March 12, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Exchange Act”).



Edgio provides software solutions for companies. Edgio’s services include digital content delivery, online video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, cloud storage, and professional services. On June 16, 2022, the Company changed its name from “Limelight Networks, Inc.” to “Edgio, Inc.”

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the sale of Open Edge equipment should be accounted as financing leases; (ii) there were material weaknesses in the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting related to Open Edge transactions; (iii) as a result, the Company’s revenue had been overstated in certain periods; (iv) accordingly, the Company’s revenue forecasts were unreliable; and (v) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On March 13, 2023, before the market opened, Edgio issued a press release announcing that it will restate its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, as well as the quarterly reports for fiscal 2022 and 2021, because its audit committee “identified an error in the Company’s historic accounting treatment of Edgio’s Open Edge solution.” The Company anticipated the restatements would result in a “reduction to revenue of up to approximately $23.0 million for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, up to approximately $16.7 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021, and up to approximately $6.6 million for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020.” As a result, the Company stated that it would be unable to file its annual report on time.

On this news, Edgio’s stock price fell $0.16 per share, or 15.5%, to close at $0.87 per share on March 13, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

