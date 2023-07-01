Envela Corporation Holds Annual Shareholders Meeting

IRVING, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2023 / Envela Corporation (NYSE American:ELA) ("Envela" or the "Company"), today held its annual shareholders meeting. Following are the preliminary results for the two proposals voted upon by shareholders:

  1. Envela shareholders elected John Loftus, Allison DeStefano, Alexandra Griffin, Richard Schepp, and Jim Ruth to the board of directors for one-year terms, with an average vote in favor of more than 97 percent of the votes cast.
  2. A proposal to ratify the appointment of Whitley Penn LLP as Envela's independent registered public accounting firm for fiscal year 2023 received more than 99 percent of the votes cast.

Envela's 10-K, proxy, and information about the company's 2022 financial performance are available at envela.com.

About Envela
Envela is a leading provider of re-commerce services at the forefront of the circular economy. The company is comprised of primarily two key business segments: Consumer and Commercial. The Consumer segment operates retail stores and online sites that offer premium brands and luxury hard assets, while the Commercial segment provides personalized re-commerce solutions to meet the needs of various clients, including Fortune 500 companies. At Envela, we execute with passion, and with meticulous attention to detail, trying not to be all things to all people, but remaining focused on what we know best.

At Envela, we Reuse, Recycle, and Reimagine. To learn more, visit Envela.com and follow our social media channels on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "intends," "will," "should," "expects" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's then current views and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks described more fully in Item 1A in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in the Company's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements relate to the date initially made, and Envela undertakes no obligation to update them.

Investor Relations Contact:
Investor Relations
1901 Gateway Drive | Irving, TX 75038
[email protected]

