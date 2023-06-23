NichLmao and Jensen Tung Talk AI-powered Creativity with Wondershare Filmora at VidCon 2023

2 hours ago
VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Filmora by Wondershare, one of the industry's leading video editing software providers, held a fascinating and insightful panel discussion featuring social media influencers NichLmao and Jensen Tung to explore artificial intelligence (AI) trends in video creation at VidCon 2023.

The duo shared their experiences with Filmora's AI tools and expressed optimism about the potential of AI technology for enhancing their creative process and improving the efficiency and quality of their content production. According to Nich, "It's really amazing to see how it can do something with a few clicks. For those just starting and who don't have that much time to spend on editing, Filmora really helps."

Further in the discussion, they highlighted AI's role in streamlining creative workflows, enabling creators like themselves (Nich and Jensen) to focus on their ideas and storytelling. "When you have spent 2 and a half hours editing, those little tasks like writing titles and creating thumbnails become very challenging," said Nich. "It's amazing to see that Filmora's tools can help with that. It definitely saves a lot of time."

Both influencers believe that AI will become an indispensable tool for creators in their quest to communicate their unique perspectives and protect their creative visions. As Nich puts it, "Filmora's ready-to-use effects and AI tools are great for beginners and up-and-coming creators."

Addressing some concerns about AI diminishing human creativity, Jensen said, "New technologies are always scary when they come out. But as we progress as a society, we will figure out the rules of it."

Nich added, "I feel that the AI trend has just begun, and there are already a lot of products out there doing crazy things. I'm very excited to see where it will go from here."

Wondershare's ongoing commitment to harnessing the potential of AI in creative fields like video editing was on full display at VidCon 2023. The company demonstrated how its advanced suite of AI-powered tools in Filmora, including unique visual effects and time-saving features, can empower content creators of all experience levels to tell their stories effectively.

This exciting collaboration between Wondershare Filmora and these influential creators at VidCon 2023 has deepened the conversation around AI's impact on the creative industry. And it further confirmed Filmora's growing reputation as a leading choice for video enthusiasts looking for innovative and timesaving editing tools.

For more information on Wondershare Filmora and its AI-powered video editing solutions, please their website at Filmora.wondershare.com

About Wondershare Filmora
Wondershare Filmora is a leading video editing software provider that combines ease of use with advanced features to help users of all experience levels create compelling stories and content. Designed to inspire creativity and empower storytelling, Filmora provides advanced AI-powered tools and a multitude of ready-to-use effects to enhance the video editing process.

