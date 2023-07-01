Co-CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Corp (TEAM)

On June 22, 2023, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, and 10% Owner Michael Cannon-brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian Corp (

TEAM, Financial), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software. This sale comes amidst a year of significant insider selling activity for the company.

Michael Cannon-Brookes is an Australian billionaire, entrepreneur, and philanthropist. He co-founded Atlassian Corp with Scott Farquhar in 2002. The company's primary product offerings include Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello, which help teams collaborate, manage projects, and track progress. Atlassian serves a wide range of industries, including software development, IT, finance, and marketing.

Over the past year, Michael Cannon-Brookes has sold a total of 1,520,575 shares and purchased 0 shares. This recent sale represents a continuation of the insider selling trend for Atlassian Corp.

1672545121159086080.png

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Atlassian Corp shows that there have been 0 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 387 insider sells over the same timeframe. This trend suggests that insiders may be taking advantage of the stock's current valuation to realize gains on their holdings.

Valuation

Shares of Atlassian Corp were trading for $169.02 apiece on the day of Michael Cannon-Brookes's recent sale. This gives the stock a market cap of $41.73 billion.

1672545136111779840.png

With a price of $169.02 and a GuruFocus Value of $401.45, Atlassian Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.42. This means the stock is significantly undervalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

  • Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.
  • A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth.
  • Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

Despite the significant insider selling activity, the stock's undervalued status may present an attractive entry point for investors. It is essential to consider the company's financial health, growth prospects, and competitive position within the industry when making investment decisions.

Conclusion

Michael Cannon-Brookes's recent sale of 8,241 shares of Atlassian Corp is part of a broader trend of insider selling for the company. While this may raise concerns for some investors, the stock's significantly undervalued status based on its GF Value suggests that there may still be potential for gains. Investors should carefully evaluate Atlassian Corp's financials, growth prospects, and competitive position before making any investment decisions.

