HONG KONG, June 24, 2023

HONG KONG, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Winchester Holding Group (OTC Pink Sheets Alternative Reporting Pink: WCHS) today announced the company "Shell Company" status has been removed by OTC Markets, Inc.

Simon Wu (CEO of the Company), states "We no longer met the definition of a Shell Company with OTC Markets."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains forward-statements that involved known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause or achievements to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Given these uncertainties, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statement. Also, forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumption only as of the date of this release. Except as of required by law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly.

Contact information
Contact: KH Chan
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Winchester Holding Group

Winchester Holding Group

