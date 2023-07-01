Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

14 minutes ago
CALGARY, Alberta, June 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia‎ on June 23, 2023 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter, Francisco Diaz, Juan Argento, Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco, Ariel Merenstein and Gustavo Gattass to the Board of Directors; and (ii) appointed KPMG LLP, as Canacol's auditors.

The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Charle Gamba15,942,58399.747%40,5110.253%
Michael Hibberd15,818,94998.973%164,1451.027%
David Winter15,817,12398.962%165,9711.038%
Francisco Diaz15,812,66998.934%170,4251.066%
Juan Argento15,854,84399.198%128,2510.802%
Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco15,323,11695.871%659,9784.129%
Ariel Merenstein ‎15,829,63699.040%153,4580.960%
Gustavo Gattass15,947,49699.777%35,5980.223%

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2023 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Canacol

Canacol is a natural gas exploration and production company with operations focused in Colombia. The Corporation's common stock trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange, the OTCQX in the United States of America, and the Colombia Stock Exchange under ticker symbol CNE, CNNEF, and CNE.C, respectively.

For more information please contact:
Investor Relations
South America: +571.621.1747 [email protected]
Global: +1.403.561.1648 [email protected]
http://www.canacolenergy.com
