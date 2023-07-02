VEON publishes audited financial statements for year ended 31 December 2022

Author's Avatar
17 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

VEON publishes audited financial statements for year ended 31 December 2022

Amsterdam, 25 June 2023 – VEON Ltd. ( VEON, Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a global digital operator that provides connectivity and online services (“VEON” or the “Company” or, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”), today announces that it has published its Dutch Annual Report – 2022, including consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and with Part 9 of Book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code (the “Consolidated Financial Statements). A copy of the Dutch Annual Report – 2022 can be found on the Reports and Results section of the Company’s website at https://www.veon.com/investors/reports-results/. The Consolidated Financial Statements have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. (“PwC”), the Company’s Dutch statutory financial statement auditors, and will be laid before shareholders at the Company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) on 29 June 2023, in accordance with Bermuda law.

As the Company announced on 11 April 2023, PwC have also been appointed as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the audit of the Group’s consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2022 in accordance with the standards established by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (“PCAOB”). VEON had previously reported that it would be delayed in filing its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended 31 December 2022 due to extraordinary circumstances in 2022. Further to that announcement, VEON reiterates that it continues to work diligently with PwC to complete and file its 2022 20-F as soon as possible, and anticipates that its 2022 20-F, including the audited financial statements in accordance with the standards established by PCAOB, will be filed subsequent to the AGM and in advance of the exception deadline granted by the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market.

About VEON

VEON is a global digital operator that currently provides converged connectivity and online services to over 160 million customers in six dynamic markets. We are transforming people’s lives, empowering individuals, creating opportunities for greater digital inclusion and driving economic growth across countries that are home to more than 7% of the world’s population. Headquartered in Amsterdam, VEON is listed on NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam. For more information visit: www.veon.com.

Disclaimer

This release contains “forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and include statements relating to, among other things, VEON’s timeline for publication of its annual report. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which VEON cannot predict with accuracy and some of which VEON might not even anticipate. The forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date of this release. VEON does not undertake to publicly update, except as required by U.S. federal securities laws, any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after such dates or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact information

VEON
Investor Relations
Nik Kershaw
[email protected]


Attachment

ti?nf=MTAwMDgyNjg1OSM0MDE1NzI1OTMjMjAwMzU0OA==
VEON-Ltd-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.