Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of SURF, NETI, NEX, and PTEN

48 minutes ago
NEW YORK, June 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Surface Oncology, Inc. ( SURF)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of SURF to Coherus BioSciences, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, SURF shareholders will receive Cohreus BioSciences, Inc. common stock at a price of $5.2831 per share for each share of SURF common stock owned. SURF shareholders will also receive certain CVRs as part of the agreement.

If you are a SURF investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Eneti Inc. (: NETI)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NETI to Cadeler A/S for 3.409 shares of Cadeler A/S for each share of NETI common stock owned.

If you are a NETI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc. (: NEX)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NEX to Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for 0.7520 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for each share of NEX common stock owned.

If you are a NEX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. ( PTEN)

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces an investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc. to PTEN for 0.7520 shares of PTEN for each share of NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Inc. common stock owned.

If you are a PTEN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

