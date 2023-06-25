EVE Energy Executive Share Insights on Power Battery Industry Chain Resilience at Forum

Author's Avatar
59 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

YIBIN, China, June 25, 2023

YIBIN, China, June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EVE Energy, a leading lithium-ion battery manufacturer and energy storage solutions provider, was on hand to demonstrate the company's industry expertise at the 2023 World Power Battery Conference held from June 8th to 10th in Yibin, China. EVE Energy was honoured with its inclusion on the forum's "List of the World's Enterprises of Outstanding Contribution to Industry Development" during the Global Entrepreneurs Night.

Ms. Zhou Hongyan, Vice President and Regional President for Sichuan Province at EVE Energy, was invited to deliver a keynote speech at the event on June 10th. She shared insights into the high-quality and sustainable development of the industry chain.

Attendees highlighted the importance of a closed-loop industry chain and its accompanying clustering effect. By actively collaborating with various partners, EVE Energy has set up a robust strategic supply chain that can ensure the stability and cost-effectiveness of nickel-cobalt-lithium resources as well as other key materials.

EVE Energy has also showcased its commitment to digitalization by implementing advanced technologies within its factories. The company has successfully integrated Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) into production processes, facilitating comprehensive information coverage across operations, production, sales, and services, while ensuring the highest product quality and thereby achieving a zero-defect rate for pouch batteries.

During her speech, Ms. Zhou Hongyan expressed optimism about EVE Energy's prospects, emphasizing their commitment to the global transformation towards green and low-carbon mobility.

"EVE Energy has achieved stable development and remarkable accomplishments over the years," she said. "In the next three to five years, we anticipate moving into a new phase of high-quality development, working together with global institutions to promote electrification of transportation, and contributing to the sustainable development of the power battery industry chain."

With a solid foundation and diversified business structure, EVE Energy has grown into a globally competitive, high-quality lithium battery producer. With core technologies covering power cell development and system integration, the company provides products and solutions spanning cells, modules, BMS, and systems. These are widely used in new energy passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as new energy construction machinery, energy storage, and electric ships. It has formed a whole industry chain layout of "nickel, cobalt, lithium mine - battery material - battery production - battery recycling - battery regeneration".

The company has achieved impressive results in recent years, with total revenue hitting 2.4 billion dollars in 2021 and income from power batteries exceeding 1.4 billion dollars. In 2022, company revenue doubled annually to hit 5 billion dollars.

EVE Energy actively positions itself as an upstream and downstream player to strengthen supply chain stability. The company has collaborated on investments with partners like Jin Kunlun, Huayou Cobalt, BTR, Dynanomic, Semcorp, and Capchem to achieve a solid positioned in the industry chain.

The company also stated at the event how it is intensifying efforts to achieve "Next-Door Supply" during industrial collaboration. By separating supply across raw and recycled materials and recycled batteries, EVE has refined the recycling and utilization process for waste materials and batteries at its Jingmen production base. In the future, this processes could be expanded.

According to the keynote, EVE Energy has grasped the opportunity to digitally upgrade, leveraging advantages to build digital and smart factories. This enables the company to optimize resource allocation across all aspects, the entire value chain, and the complete industry chain. By embracing digital transformation, EVE Energy proactively understands customer-perceived quality and promotes business innovation and transformation while achieving the internationalization of a high-quality and sustainable lithium battery business.

EVE Energy has established 2,856 production control points and traceability systems covering some 70 processes during the power battery production process. This comprehensive information monitoring regarding process quality allows the company to trace and track the entire lifecycle of a product, reducing energy consumption. With ppb-level consistency across all products, the company strives for 100% customer satisfaction. Over the past five years, the company's pouch batteries have delivered over 20 GWh, powering more than 400,000 vehicles without any incidents of fires or batch defects, along with a 0% failure rate for two consecutive years.

For more information about EVE Energy, please visit https://www.evebattery.com/en.

favicon.png?sn=CN31305&sd=2023-06-25 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eve-energy-executive-share-insights-on-power-battery-industry-chain-resilience-at-forum-301862543.html

SOURCE EVE Energy Co., Ltd

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN31305&Transmission_Id=202306250800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN31305&DateId=20230625
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.