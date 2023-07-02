On June 21, 2023, CEO and 10% Owner David Lazar sold 3,747,968 shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc ( TTNP, Financial). This move comes after a series of transactions over the past year, during which Lazar has sold a total of 3,747,968 shares and purchased 2,283,690 shares.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. The company's lead product is Probuphine, a subdermal implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid dependence.

Who is David Lazar?

David Lazar is the CEO and a 10% owner of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. He has been with the company since 2018 and has played a significant role in the development and commercialization of the company's products. With his extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, Lazar has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and success.

Insider Trends

The insider transaction history for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc shows that there have been 2 insider buys in total over the past year. Meanwhile, there have been 1 insider sell over the same timeframe.

This trend suggests that insiders have been more bullish on the company's prospects, with more buys than sells over the past year. However, the recent sale by David Lazar could indicate a shift in sentiment or simply a personal decision to diversify his holdings.

Valuation

Shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading for $1.23 apiece on the day of David Lazar’s recent sell. This gives the stock a market cap of $9.758 million.

With a price of $1.23 and a GuruFocus Value of $0.05, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 24.6. This means the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus that is calculated based on the following three factors:

Historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at.

A GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth.

Future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

The recent sale by David Lazar could be seen as a bearish signal, given the stock's current valuation. However, it is essential to consider the overall insider trend and the company's fundamentals before making any investment decisions.

In conclusion, the recent insider sell by CEO and 10% Owner David Lazar of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc ( TTNP, Financial) may raise some concerns for investors, especially considering the stock's current valuation. However, it is crucial to analyze the overall insider trend and the company's fundamentals to make informed investment decisions.