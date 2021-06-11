NEWTOWN, Pa., June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating securities fraud and breach of fiduciary duty claims on behalf of shareholders of Churchill Capital Corp II (“Churchill II”) (: CCX.U), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), who acquired Churchill II shares before the closing of its business combination with Skillsoft Corp. (“Skillsoft”) (: SKIL), on or before June 11, 2021.

Skillsoft provides digital learning, training, and talent solutions to assist organizations in democratizing learning. They offer a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation, and Compliance. Skillsoft is headquartered in Nashua, New Hampshire. Skillsoft common stock began trading on the under its new ticker symbol “SKIL,” on June 14, 2021.

Churchill II investors may have claims based on alleged false and misleading statements and/or material omissions contained in the documents used to solicit shareholder approval for the business combination between Churchill II and Skillsoft. Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 1-844-696-7492 to discuss your investment losses, or by e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected], or you can submit your information online HERE.

