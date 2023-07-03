The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) today announced that the 2023 Travelers Championship generated a tournament-record amount for charity – more than $3 million for more than 160 nonprofits.

“History-making moments – both on and off the course – are what this tournament is known for, and as a PGA TOUR designated event, the 2023 Travelers Championship certainly lived up to that reputation,”

said Alan Schnitzer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Travelers. “Our champion, Keegan Bradley, put on an impressive performance against the best player field in tournament history and in front of one of the largest crowds to line the 18th green. That level of excitement keeps fans and players coming back, helping us make important contributions to worthy causes and the local economy. Thank you to everyone who came out to the course and contributed to a record amount for charity, adding to the tens of millions of dollars generated for more than 900 organizations since we became title sponsor.”

The Travelers Championship donates 100% of its net proceeds to charity. This year’s primary beneficiary is The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, a nonprofit based in Ashford, Connecticut, that provides care and a traditional camp experience to children with serious illnesses and their families through programs celebrating the fun, friendship and spirit of childhood. Other tournament charities support important causes such as education, housing, human services and mental health.

“This week was one we will not soon forget,” said Andy Bessette, Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer at Travelers. “We celebrated a number of new tournament records as the community embraced New England’s only PGA TOUR event. We are grateful for the support shown by the best fans and players on TOUR, and the countless others who have helped us grow this event into the elite tournament that it is today. We are looking forward to seeing everyone next year.”

The 2024 Travelers Championship will take place June 17-23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For more information, visit TravelersChampionship.com.

About Travelers

