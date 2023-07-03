NEW YORK, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (“Integra” or the “Company”) ( IART). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at [email protected] or 888-476-6529, ext. 237.



The investigation concerns whether Integra and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

On August 12, 2014, the Company disclosed that on June 6, 2012, it “was contacted by the United States Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey regarding the activities of sales representatives in a single region within our Extremities Reconstruction division. The U.S. Attorney's Office investigated the activities of several sales representatives, one of whom was a supervisor until terminated by the Company for failure to cooperate with the investigation. The activities at issue pertained to alleged improper billing of customers of products for extremities indications. On August 12, 2014, the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey announced that two former Integra sales representatives, one of whom was a supervisor, entered guilty pleas as a result of the investigation. According to the United States Attorney for the District of New Jersey, these individuals acted without the awareness of the Company.”

On this news, shares of Integra fell $.56 per share to $48.30, or more than 1.15%, in intraday trading on August 12, 2014.

