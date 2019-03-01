NEW YORK, June 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT), Cutera, Inc. ( CUTR), Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( LAZR), and SentinelOne, Inc. (: S). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT)

Class Period: March 1, 2019 - April 28, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 18, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company maintained deficient policies and procedures with respect to its information access barriers; (ii) accordingly, Virtu had overstated the Company’s operational and technological efficacy as well as its capacity to block the exchange of confidential information between departments or individuals within the Company; (iii) the foregoing deficiencies increased the likelihood that the Company would be subject to enhanced regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Virtu class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VIRT

Cutera, Inc. ( CUTR)

Class Period: February 17, 2021 - May 9, 2023 (Common Stock Only)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 24, 2023

This Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts, about the Company’s business and operations. Specifically, Defendants overstated the sustainability of Cutera’s revenue growth, failed to disclose significant conflicts among members of the Company’s senior leadership and Board, and failed to disclose several material weaknesses in the Company’s internal control over financial reporting. As a result of Defendant’s wrongful acts and omissions, and the significant decline in the market value of the Company’s common stock, Plaintiff and other members of the Class (defined below) have suffered significant damages.

For more information on the Cutera class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CUTR

Luminar Technologies, Inc. ( LAZR)

Class Period: February 28, 2023 - March 17, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 25, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor’s PIC to market the Company’s own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar’s business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Canopy class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LAZR

SentinelOne, Inc. (: S)

Class Period: June 1, 2022 - June 1, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 7, 2023

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (2) that, as a result, the Company's ARR was overstated; (3) that, as a result, the Company's guidance was overstated; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the SentinelOne class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/S

