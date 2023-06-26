Vieworks to Unveil Groundbreaking Bendable X-ray Detectors at ECNDT 2023

ANYANG, South Korea, June 26, 2023

ANYANG, South Korea, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vieworks, a leading provider of cutting-edge x-ray imaging solutions, will be participating in ECNDT (European Conference on Non-Destructive Testing) 2023 for the first time (Booth 1). The event, scheduled to take place from July 3rd to 7th in Lisbon, Portugal, serves as a platform for industry leaders to exchange knowledge and present groundbreaking innovations in non-destructive testing.

As an inaugural participant, Vieworks is set to make a significant impact with its new bendable x-ray detectors (VIVIX-V 1025B and VIVIX-V 1043B), marking the first time these cutting-edge models will be exhibited. The two models are expected to offer unparalleled versatility and superior resolution (99 micrometer pixel pitch) in non-destructive testing applications.

The bendable x-ray detectors from Vieworks combine state-of-the-art imaging capabilities with an innovative design, enabling users to obtain high-quality x-ray images even in the most challenging inspection scenarios. One of the key advantages of these detectors is their ability to greatly reduce distortion when imaging curved surfaces. Whether it's inspecting pipes, complex geometries, or confined spaces, VIVIX detectors effortlessly conform to the object being inspected, maximizing accuracy and reliability.

Vieworks will exclusively offer ECNDT participants to witness its new models firsthand. Visitors to the Vieworks booth (Booth 1) can engage with the company's experts, who will be available to answer questions and provide insights into the technology's potential applications across various industries, majorly including small to large sized pipe inspection.

"We are thrilled to unveil our bendable x-ray detectors at ECNDT 2023," said Mr. Hong, Vice President of Vieworks. "These detectors represent a significant advancement in non-destructive testing, providing our customers with unprecedented flexibility in their inspection processes. Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a solution that meets the evolving needs of the industry, and we are excited to showcase the results of our innovation."

About Vieworks Co., Ltd.

As a global leader in digital imaging in various applications from medical x-ray imaging to industrial x-ray inspection, Vieworks offers the most advanced x-ray flat panel detectors and software as a solution to the world. Vieworks creates new standards in the imaging industry by providing professionals with the most valued and high-quality images and offering innovative vision and insight for all. For more information, please visit xrayimaging.vieworks.com.

SOURCE Vieworks Co., Ltd.

