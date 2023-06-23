InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - June 26

1 day ago
Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (

NYSE:IHG, Financial)(LSE:IHG, Financial)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)

The Company announces that on 23 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023

Date of purchase:23 June 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:21,729
Lowest price paid per share:£ 52.5400
Highest price paid per share:£ 53.5200
Average price paid per share:£ 52.9521

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,494,095 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 21,729 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 23 June 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

21,729

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 53.5200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 52.5400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 52.9521

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

23/06/2023

08:35:46

BST

35

53.1400

XLON

791717770957746

23/06/2023

08:35:46

BST

62

53.1400

XLON

791717770957745

23/06/2023

08:36:24

BST

124

53.1400

XLON

791717770957780

23/06/2023

08:43:11

BST

34

53.0400

XLON

791717770958344

23/06/2023

08:43:11

BST

57

53.0400

XLON

791717770958343

23/06/2023

08:53:36

BST

152

53.0800

XLON

791717770958884

23/06/2023

08:55:53

BST

33

53.1200

XLON

791717770958968

23/06/2023

08:55:53

BST

85

53.1200

XLON

791717770958967

23/06/2023

08:58:19

BST

81

53.0600

XLON

791717770959186

23/06/2023

08:58:19

BST

115

53.1400

XLON

791717770959123

23/06/2023

08:58:23

BST

164

53.0400

XLON

791717770959193

23/06/2023

09:02:12

BST

124

53.1000

XLON

791717770959483

23/06/2023

09:04:40

BST

9

53.1600

XLON

791717770959615

23/06/2023

09:04:40

BST

12

53.1600

XLON

791717770959616

23/06/2023

09:04:40

BST

59

53.1600

XLON

791717770959617

23/06/2023

09:08:28

BST

79

53.2200

XLON

791717770959766

23/06/2023

09:11:49

BST

129

53.2800

XLON

791717770959878

23/06/2023

09:13:34

BST

133

53.2600

XLON

791717770959951

23/06/2023

09:16:41

BST

45

53.2200

XLON

791717770960099

23/06/2023

09:16:41

BST

107

53.2200

XLON

791717770960100

23/06/2023

09:22:11

BST

83

53.2600

XLON

791717770960405

23/06/2023

09:22:11

BST

89

53.2600

XLON

791717770960406

23/06/2023

09:23:54

BST

98

53.2200

XLON

791717770960475

23/06/2023

09:46:19

BST

1

53.5200

XLON

791717770961510

23/06/2023

09:46:19

BST

29

53.5200

XLON

791717770961511

23/06/2023

09:46:19

BST

54

53.5200

XLON

791717770961512

23/06/2023

09:46:19

BST

62

53.5200

XLON

791717770961514

23/06/2023

09:46:19

BST

69

53.5200

XLON

791717770961517

23/06/2023

09:46:19

BST

90

53.5200

XLON

791717770961515

23/06/2023

09:46:19

BST

117

53.5200

XLON

791717770961516

23/06/2023

09:50:07

BST

26

53.5000

XLON

791717770961692

23/06/2023

09:50:07

BST

103

53.5000

XLON

791717770961691

23/06/2023

09:55:17

BST

43

53.4800

XLON

791717770961964

23/06/2023

09:55:17

BST

63

53.4800

XLON

791717770961965

23/06/2023

10:02:19

BST

74

53.3600

XLON

791717770962267

23/06/2023

10:07:10

BST

