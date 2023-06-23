Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 26, 2023 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG, Financial)(LSE:IHG, Financial)(OTC PINK:ICHGF)
The Company announces that on 23 June 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023
|Date of purchase:
|23 June 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|21,729
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 52.5400
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 53.5200
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 52.9521
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 170,494,095 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 21,729 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 23 June 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
21,729
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 53.5200
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 52.5400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 52.9521
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
23/06/2023
08:35:46
BST
35
53.1400
XLON
791717770957746
23/06/2023
08:35:46
BST
62
53.1400
XLON
791717770957745
23/06/2023
08:36:24
BST
124
53.1400
XLON
791717770957780
23/06/2023
08:43:11
BST
34
53.0400
XLON
791717770958344
23/06/2023
08:43:11
BST
57
53.0400
XLON
791717770958343
23/06/2023
08:53:36
BST
152
53.0800
XLON
791717770958884
23/06/2023
08:55:53
BST
33
53.1200
XLON
791717770958968
23/06/2023
08:55:53
BST
85
53.1200
XLON
791717770958967
23/06/2023
08:58:19
BST
81
53.0600
XLON
791717770959186
23/06/2023
08:58:19
BST
115
53.1400
XLON
791717770959123
23/06/2023
08:58:23
BST
164
53.0400
XLON
791717770959193
23/06/2023
09:02:12
BST
124
53.1000
XLON
791717770959483
23/06/2023
09:04:40
BST
9
53.1600
XLON
791717770959615
23/06/2023
09:04:40
BST
12
53.1600
XLON
791717770959616
23/06/2023
09:04:40
BST
59
53.1600
XLON
791717770959617
23/06/2023
09:08:28
BST
79
53.2200
XLON
791717770959766
23/06/2023
09:11:49
BST
129
53.2800
XLON
791717770959878
23/06/2023
09:13:34
BST
133
53.2600
XLON
791717770959951
23/06/2023
09:16:41
BST
45
53.2200
XLON
791717770960099
23/06/2023
09:16:41
BST
107
53.2200
XLON
791717770960100
23/06/2023
09:22:11
BST
83
53.2600
XLON
791717770960405
23/06/2023
09:22:11
BST
89
53.2600
XLON
791717770960406
23/06/2023
09:23:54
BST
98
53.2200
XLON
791717770960475
23/06/2023
09:46:19
BST
1
53.5200
XLON
791717770961510
23/06/2023
09:46:19
BST
29
53.5200
XLON
791717770961511
23/06/2023
09:46:19
BST
54
53.5200
XLON
791717770961512
23/06/2023
09:46:19
BST
62
53.5200
XLON
791717770961514
23/06/2023
09:46:19
BST
69
53.5200
XLON
791717770961517
23/06/2023
09:46:19
BST
90
53.5200
XLON
791717770961515
23/06/2023
09:46:19
BST
117
53.5200
XLON
791717770961516
23/06/2023
09:50:07
BST
26
53.5000
XLON
791717770961692
23/06/2023
09:50:07
BST
103
53.5000
XLON
791717770961691
23/06/2023
09:55:17
BST
43
53.4800
XLON
791717770961964
23/06/2023
09:55:17
BST
63
53.4800
XLON
791717770961965
23/06/2023
10:02:19
BST
74
53.3600
XLON
791717770962267
23/06/2023
10:07:10
BST