PITTSBURGH and TEL AVIV, Israel, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (: COHR), a leader in semiconductor lasers, and TriEye Ltd., a pioneer in mass-market shortwave infrared (SWIR) sensing technology, today announced their successful joint demonstration of a laser-illuminated SWIR imaging system for automotive and robotic applications.



The growing number of use cases for SWIR imaging, which expands vision in automotive and robotics beyond the visible spectrum, is driving demand for low-cost mass-market SWIR cameras. The companies leveraged TriEye’s spectrum enhanced detection and ranging (SEDAR) product platform and Coherent’s SWIR semiconductor laser to jointly design a laser-illuminated SWIR imaging system, the first of its kind that is able to reach lower cost points while achieving very high performance over a wide range of environmental conditions. The combination of these attributes is expected to enable wide deployment in applications such as front and rear cameras in cars as well as vision systems in industrial and autonomous robots.

“This new solution combines best-in-class SWIR imaging and laser illumination technologies that will enable next-generation cameras to provide images through rain or fog, and in any lighting condition, from broad daylight to total darkness at night,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer at Coherent Corp. “Both technologies are produced leveraging high-volume manufacturing platforms that will enable them to achieve the economies of scale required to penetrate markets in automotive and robotics.”

“We are happy to collaborate with a global leader in semiconductor lasers and to establish an ecosystem that the automotive and industrial robotics industries can rely on to build next-generation solutions,” said Avi Bakal, CEO and co-founder of TriEye. “This is the next step in the evolution of our technology innovation, which will enable mass-market applications. Our collaboration will allow us to continue revolutionizing sensing capabilities and machine vision by allowing the incorporation of SWIR technology into a greater number of emerging applications.”

The SEDAR product platform integrates TriEye’s next-generation CMOS-based SWIR sensor and illumination source with Coherent’s 1375 nm edge-emitting laser on surface-mount technology (SMT). The laser-illuminated imaging systems will enable the next generation of automotive cameras that can provide images through inclement weather. They will also enable autonomous robots to operate around the clock in any lighting conditions and move seamlessly between indoor and outdoor environments.

Coherent and TriEye will exhibit the imaging system at Laser World of Photonics in Munich, Germany, June 27-30, at Coherent’s stand B3.321.

About TriEye

TriEye is the pioneer of the world’s first CMOS-based Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) image-sensing solutions. Based on advanced academic research, TriEye’s breakthrough technology enables HD SWIR imaging and accurate deterministic 3D sensing in all weather and ambient lighting conditions. The company’s semiconductor and photonics technology enabled the development of the SEDAR (Spectrum Enhanced Detection And Ranging) platform, which allows perception systems to operate and deliver reliable image data and actionable information while reducing expenditure up to 100x the existing industry rates. For more information, visit www.TriEye.tech .

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com .

Contacts

TriEye Ltd.

Nitzan Yosef Presburger

Head of Marketing

[email protected]