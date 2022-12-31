XMTR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Investigate Xometry, Inc. for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Xometry, Inc. ("Xometry") (NASDAQ: XMTR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Xometry and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

Before the market opened on March 1, 2023, Xometry issued a press release and held an earnings call reporting on financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company disclosed that Xometry suffered an adjusted EBITDA loss of $14.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 reflecting a "revenue shortfall" and "lower gross margins quarter-over-quarter." The Company blamed "macroeconomic factors" such as inflation that "changed" supplier behavior, that some of Xometry's "largest customers grew less than expected", and "an environment of falling cost and slowing demand." Further the Company announced that, despite becoming a publicly traded company less than two years prior, Xometry would be implementing a "5-point strategic plan" that included renewed focus on top 200 accounts who admittedly "represent significant opportunities and who depend on Xometry to strengthen their crucial supply chains" as well as "aggressively" reducing operating expenses, among other items. The March 1, 2023 press release also released the Company's full year financial guidance and outlook for fiscal year 2023 that fell far below Street consensus, including projected revenue between $470 million and $480 million, and projected adjusted EBITDA between ($22) million and ($20) million. Following this news, Xometry's stock price fell approximately 40% to close at $18.40 per share on March 1, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Xometry, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/xometry-class-action-submission-form?prid=41252&wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY40060&sd=2023-06-26 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xmtr-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-investigate-xometry-inc-for-potential-violations-of-securities-laws-301861191.html

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY40060&Transmission_Id=202306260545PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY40060&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.