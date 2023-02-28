NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Luminar Technologies, Inc. ("Luminar") (NASDAQ: LAZR) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between February 28, 2023 and March 17, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Luminar, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/luminar-class-action-submission-form?prid=41261&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Luminar includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Luminar had misappropriated an image of a competitor's photonic integrated circuit ("PIC") to market the Company's own products and capabilities; (ii) the foregoing conduct subjected the Company to a heightened risk of, inter alia, litigation and/or regulatory enforcement action; (iii) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to negatively impact Luminar's business and reputation; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: July 25, 2023

Aggrieved Luminar investors only have until July 25, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

