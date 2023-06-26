NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Baxter International Inc. ("Baxter") (NYSE: BAX) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Baxter and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

Baxter is a multi-national healthcare company, primarily focusing on products designed to treat kidney disease and other chronic and acute medical conditions. Recent announcements suggest that Baxter materially misrepresented and/or concealed the true nature and severity of supply chain problems it was encountering and the impact they were having on the Company's current and expected earnings. Baxter's failure to disclose the Company's true problems relating to its supply chain deceived investors about Baxter's true financial health and earnings.

