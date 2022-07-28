NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Hayward Holdings, Inc. ("Hayward") (NYSE: HAYW) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Hayward and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:

Hayward designs, manufactures, and markets a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems, selling products primarily to distributors, major pool builders, buying groups, servicers, and specialty on-line resellers, all of which, in turn, sell Hayward's products to the pool owner. Hayward purports to have good channel inventory knowledge as channel partners report inventory positions directly to Hayward. On July 28, 2022, Hayward revealed that its channel partners planned to reduce the inventory on hand, requiring Hayward to reduce its 2022 guidance. On this news, Hayward's stock declined over 18%.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in Hayward, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/hayward-class-action-submission-form?prid=41267&wire=4

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

