J.Jill, Inc. ( NYSE:JILL, Financial) (“J.Jill” or the “Company”) today announced that is has been added to the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after U.S. markets open today, June 26, 2023, as part of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution.

Claire Spofford, President and Chief Executive Officer of J.Jill, Inc. stated, “We are pleased to be included in the Russell 3000® Index. We believe our inclusion in the index will increase awareness within the investment community and provide opportunity to expand our shareholder base. This milestone is a testament to the great progress we have made in executing our disciplined operating model and positioning J.Jill for long-term profitable growth.”

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of April 28, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About J.Jill, Inc.

J.Jill is a national lifestyle brand that provides apparel, footwear and accessories designed to help its customers move through a full life with ease. The brand represents an easy, thoughtful, and inspired style that celebrates the totality of all women and designs its products with its core brand ethos in mind: keep it simple and make it matter. J.Jill offers a high touch customer experience through over 200 stores nationwide and a robust ecommerce platform. J.Jill is headquartered outside Boston. For more information, please visit www.jjill.com or http://investors.jjill.com. The information included on our websites is not incorporated by reference herein.

