Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (“Ranger” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RNGR), a leading provider of well service rigs and associated services to the oil and gas industry, today announced that it has been selected to join the broad-market Russell 3000®Index at the conclusion of the 2023 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 26, 2023.

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Membership in the US all-cap Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. Approximately $12.1 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

“Ranger is honored to join the Russell 3000®Index,” stated Stuart Bodden, Ranger's Chief Executive Officer. “As the largest provider of well service rigs in the onshore U.S., this milestone signifies our growth and industry leadership. Joining the index will amplify our visibility, attracting new investors and fueling future growth opportunities.”

For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

ABOUT RANGER ENERGY SERVICES, INC.

Ranger is one of the largest providers of high specification mobile rig well services, cased hole wireline services, and ancillary services in the U.S. oil and gas industry. Our services facilitate operations throughout the lifecycle of a well, including the completion, production, maintenance, intervention, workover and abandonment phases.

