Funding from second closing extends cash runway to mid-2025 to advance the company’s HSC gene therapy portfolio through several potential value-creating milestones



OTL-200 (MLD) BLA submission initiated and on track for completion in mid-2023 with potential for U.S. approval in the first half of 2024

BOSTON and LONDON, June 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchard Therapeutics ( ORTX), a global gene therapy leader, today announced that it has completed the second closing of its previously announced securities purchase agreement, resulting in $34 million of new capital before placement agent and transaction fees.

In March 2023, the company completed the first closing of an innovative financing arrangement, led by RA Capital Management with participation from other leading healthcare investors that resulted in $34 million of new capital before placement agent and transaction fees. Per the terms of the agreement, the company could bring in an aggregate of up to $188 million (inclusive of the $68 million raised at the first and second closings) at increasing valuations following the achievement of certain U.S. regulatory milestones for OTL-200 for MLD. The conditions of the second closing included shareholder approval and the company’s intention to initiate a biologics license application (BLA) submission following receipt of minutes from a productive pre-BLA meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for OTL-200, both of which have been achieved. The second closing comprises the sale of units at a purchase price of $8.00 per unit for aggregate proceeds of $34 million, including the issuance of 4.25 million American Depository Shares (ADSs) as well as warrants.

“The initiation of our BLA submission marks a significant de-risking event for Orchard and our OTL-200 program ahead of a potential U.S. approval in MLD,” said Frank Thomas, president and chief operating officer of Orchard Therapeutics. “This next wave of funding from the second closing is expected to provide important capital to support preparations for our anticipated first U.S. launch and advance our next-in-line neurometabolic programs derived from our HSC gene therapy platform. We want to thank each of the participating investors for supporting this unique and innovative structure and partnering with us to develop a standout company in the field of gene therapy.”

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the private placement.

Orchard intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to support its growing commercial capabilities for Libmeldy, prepare for a potential U.S. approval for OTL-200 and advance its HSC gene therapy portfolio. The company expects that its existing cash, cash equivalents and investments, inclusive of the proceeds from the second closing, will fund its anticipated operating, debt service and capital expenditure requirements into mid-2025, with the potential for additional runway extension pending the exercise of the warrants issued as part of the financing.

About Orchard Therapeutics

At Orchard Therapeutics, our vision is to end the devastation caused by genetic and other severe diseases. We aim to do this by discovering, developing and commercializing new treatments that tap into the curative potential of hematopoietic stem cell (HSC) gene therapy. In this approach, a patient’s own blood stem cells are genetically modified outside of the body and then reinserted, with the goal of correcting the underlying cause of disease in a single treatment.

In 2018, the company acquired GSK’s rare disease gene therapy portfolio, which originated from a pioneering collaboration between GSK and the San Raffaele Telethon Institute for Gene Therapy in Milan, Italy. Today, Orchard is advancing a pipeline spanning pre-clinical, clinical and commercial stage HSC gene therapies designed to address serious diseases where the burden is immense for patients, families and society and current treatment options are limited or do not exist.

Orchard has its global headquarters in London and U.S. headquarters in Boston. For more information, please visit www.orchard-tx.com, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

