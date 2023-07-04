Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, today announced the opening of a new used vehicle sales center located in Norwood, Massachusetts. The new location will join the largest physical and digital retail network of used commercial vehicles for sale in North America.

Located at 776 Boston Providence Turnpike, Ryder's Norwood operation is intended to absorb growing industry demand with a 1,100 square foot facility. (Photo: Business Wire)

This new used vehicle location will serve the Boston South area and is located in the region’s “Auto Mile” which represents a highly concentrated area for automotive, construction and commercial activity. Located between Boston and Providence, Ryder's Norwood operation is intended to absorb growing industry demand with a 1,100 square foot facility.

“Our used vehicle offering provides critical and efficient options for fleet owners. We allow for our customers to choose from a reliable range of vehicles, financing options, and maintenance services as they continue to address e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment demand,” says Eugene Tangney, vice president of global vehicle sales at Ryder. “In addition, at Norwood and all of our other locations, we make sure that if a customer wants a pre-owned vehicle that is not on site, we leverage our network to deliver the right used vehicle for them.”

Last year, Ryder opened new centers in Ohio, Alabama, California, and Washington to meet customer needs for reliable and efficient fleet management solutions.

Ryder’s used vehicle offerings aim to address the limited market for affordable, diverse, and trusted fleet management solutions that meet customer demands. Ryder has more than 65 locations across North America, with more than 5,000 pre-owned tractors, trucks, vans, and trailers in inventory for customers to choose from.

New 2023 Ryder Used Truck Center Details:

Norwood, Massachusetts: New facility to meet market demand in Boston South area, strategically located on Route 1 and near I-93 and I-95.

Address: 776 Boston Providence Turnpike, Norwood, MA 02062

Phone: 781-730-2848

To book an appointment online: https://outlook.office365.com/owa/calendar/ [email protected] /bookings/

Ryder’s diverse range of quality used trucks allows customers to find the right vehicle and vehicle protection according to their business needs. Through special pricing and financing packages, which include extended warranties and specialized maintenance, customers can keep monthly vehicle payments low. In addition, Ryder’s Norwood location also offers the Women in Trucking program discount, ATA member discount, and Ryder’s veterans discount for 10% off the advertised price on vehicles.

Last year, Ryder announced “Insurance Services by REIN” would apply to their used vehicle sales. As a leader in insurtech solutions, REIN provides insurance directly to Ryder’s customers at the point of vehicle purchase. Ryder’s used truck center’s on-site staff are also available to provide consultation and history reports on each vehicle. Customers will receive detailed maintenance history, and staff will thoroughly inspect the vehicle’s condition.

About Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R) is a leading logistics and transportation company. It provides supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, including warehousing and distribution, e-commerce fulfillment, last-mile delivery, managed transportation, professional drivers, freight brokerage, full-service leasing, maintenance, commercial truck rental, and used vehicle sales to some of the world’s most-recognized brands. Ryder provides services throughout the United States, Mexico, and Canada. In addition, Ryder manages nearly 260,000 commercial vehicles and operates approximately 300 warehouses encompassing more than 95 million square feet. Ryder is regularly recognized for its industry-leading practices in third-party logistics, technology-driven innovations, commercial vehicle maintenance, environmental stewardship, corporate social responsibility, world-class safety and security programs, military veteran recruitment initiatives, and the hiring of a diverse workforce. www.ryder.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements and information included in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Federal Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to used vehicle sales and trends, are based on our current plans and expectations and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements should be evaluated with consideration given to the many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including those risks set forth in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors or to assess the impact of such risks on our business. Accordingly, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

