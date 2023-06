AALBORG, Denmark, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek sim racing gear innovator and Micro Center today announced that Micro Center will sell a broad offering of Asetek SimSports® sim racing products in its physical stores across the U.S., and through its online store microcenter.com.

A variety of Asetek SimSports® wheels, wheelbases, pedals, and accessories are now available through Micro Center, including the recently announced Tony Kanaan Sim Racing products, and premium Invicta™ and high-performance high-value Forte® offerings.

"In addition to the recently unveiled Asetek SimSports® Tony Kanaan Sim Racing Bundle exclusively available through Micro Center, we are delighted to offer retail availability of Asetek SimSports® across Micro Center's 26 stores as well as from their online store," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek. "Through this agreement, we are making it easier for sim racers in North America to purchase Asetek SimSports® gear and experience the feel of real racecar racing. These are the first exciting steps into the experimental retail strategy mentioned at the recent first quarter 2023 presentation. Competing retail with competitors only selling direct, poses a significant supply chain challenge (due to the increased margin stack) but we believe we have found a viable way with Micro Center. It is still too early to quantify the financial impact of this strategy, but we see it as an integral part of our vision of broadening the customer base and availability to end-users."

To learn more, visit https://www.microcenter.com/site/products/gaming.aspx . To learn more about Asetek SimSports®, visit https://aseteksimsports.com.

About Micro Center

Founded in 1979, Micro Center is among the United State's leading information technology, communications, and electronic device suppliers, operating twenty-six large stores in major markets nationwide. Uniquely focused on information technology products, Micro Center offers more computers, electronics, networking and communication devices (more than 30,000 items in stock) than any other company.

https://www.microcenter.com/

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions when it introduced its line of products for next-level immersive sim racing gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States.

www.asetek.com

For further information, please contact:

Peter Dam Madsen, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: +45 2080 7200, e-mail: [email protected]

or

David Pangburn, Corporate Controller

Mobile: +1 (408) 386-3031, email: [email protected]



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange release was published by Peter Dam Madsen, CFO at Asetek A/S, on June 26, 2023 at 12:00 CEST.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/6758/3793532/2151869.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/pr-image-asetek-simsports-products-available-at-micro-center-no-text,c3193721 PR-Image_Asetek SimSports Products Available at Micro Center_No text https://news.cision.com/asetek/i/pr-image-asetek-simsports-products-available-at-micro-center,c3193722 PR-Image_Asetek SimSports Products Available at Micro Center

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek--sim-racing-products-available-at-micro-center-online-and-physical-stores-across-the-us-301863022.html

SOURCE Asetek