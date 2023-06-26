Hello Sunshine's The Home Edit Partners with Taylor Morrison on New Home, New Zones Video Series Designed to Make Moving Less Stressful

Author's Avatar
1 day ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 26, 2023

Taylor Morrison also set to serve as a homebuilder in The Home Edit's new iteration of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (wt) in development at ABC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, home organization experts behind The Home Edit, a part of Hello Sunshine, which is a division of Candle Media, today announced they are partnering with Taylor Morrison (NYSE: TMHC), America's Most Trusted® Home Builder and one of the nation's largest homebuilders on a new video series, New Home, New Zones, offering home-organization tips that make moving into a new home easier. As part of the multi-faceted partnership, Taylor Morrison will also serve as a homebuilder on The Home Edit's new take on hit home renovation series "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," (wt) in development at ABC which Shearer and Teplin will host.

MAX09036__1200.jpg

New Home, New Zones provides helpful tips ranging from how to get ready for a move by packing and unpacking efficiently, to organizing the most popular spaces in your home, such as the kitchen, closets, kid's area and laundry room. The video series and additional tips from Shearer and Teplin are available at TaylorMorrison.com/TheHomeEdit, with new episodes set for release all summer long.

"It's a dream to partner with a brand like The Home Edit—who are not only beloved, trusted and well-respected by so many—but who also share so many of the same core values we do at Taylor Morrison," said Stephanie McCarty, chief marketing and communications officer at Taylor Morrison. "Together, we're reducing the stress known for accompanying a move and adding some fun and function into the process so consumers are better able to enjoy their new home from the very start."

With peak moving season historically beginning Memorial Day through Labor Day1, the New Home, New Zones video series offers tips for anyone preparing for a big move this summer—whether it's into a personalized Taylor Morrison home, a college dorm or a first post-grad apartment.

"We hear again and again from our fans just how intimidating a big move can feel, which is why we're so excited to partner with a homebuilder like Taylor Morrison," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin of The Home Edit. "What better time to organize and set up functional spaces than when you're starting fresh in a new home, and that's exactly what we'll teach viewers how to do when they tune into the New Home, New Zones series."

The new iteration of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (wt) takes the biggest home renovation show to ever exist, adds new hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin's world-renowned organizational expertise, plus construction and design provided by Taylor Morrison, one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers, to create the ultimate home makeover experience.

In each episode, Shearer and Teplin and a team of builders, contractors, and design experts will assist a deserving family on its big makeover project, ultimately transforming the home based on the family's lifestyle and needs. The Home Edit co-founders will lean into their organizing expertise and work with each family to edit every single item they own, deciding what to part ways with and what to keep that will set their new home up with smart systems built for success. To nominate a deserving family or to apply, visit extrememakeover.castingcrane.com.

"Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" (wt) is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Hello Sunshine, part of Candle Media, acquired The Home Edit in the spring of 2022.

About Taylor Morrison
Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Taylor Morrison is one of the nation's leading homebuilders and developers. We serve a wide array of consumers from coast to coast, including first-time, move-up, luxury and resort lifestyle homebuyers and renters under our family of brands—including Taylor Morrison, Esplanade, Darling Homes Collection by Taylor Morrison and Yardly. From 2016-2023, Taylor Morrison has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Builder by Lifestory Research. Our strong commitment to sustainability, our communities, and our team is highlighted in our latestEnvironmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report on our website. For more information about Taylor Morrison, please visit www.taylormorrison.com.

About The Home Edit
The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 7 million people and organizing teams in cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name thanks to two New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 27 countries, including at its most recent retail partner, Walmart. In 2022, The Home Edit was acquired by Hello Sunshine/Candle Media.

CONTACT: Jaclyn Gettinger
(480) 376-0641
[email protected]

1 Architectural Digest

MAX07880_1200.jpg

MAX08592_1200.jpg

taylor_morrison_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA41779&sd=2023-06-26 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hello-sunshines-the-home-edit-partners-with-taylor-morrison-on-new-home-new-zones-video-series-designed-to-make-moving-less-stressful-301862763.html

SOURCE Taylor Morrison

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA41779&Transmission_Id=202306260603PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA41779&DateId=20230626
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.